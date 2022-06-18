André Vasco is rushed to the hospital and has a paralyzed body

In a report on social media, André Vasco exposed the current health situation

André Vasco needed to be taken to a hospital urgently, this Friday, June 17th. The famous had an anxiety crisis and took it out by punching the wall, which ended up causing injuries to his hands and arms.

In his profile on social networks, the former presenter of Ídolos said that he has been going through a crisis of stress because of overwork. In addition to a YouTube channel, he also runs a sports program on RedeTV!.

“I will expose here one more weakness in order for you to take care of your mental health as well. Accumulation of stuff, anxiety, sleep deprivation, work, work, stress, work, burnout. I had an outbreak and decided to take it out on the wall,” she wrote.

“I’m not proud at all, on the contrary, I’m ashamed of the big ones in reality. However, to my surprise, when asked by the doctor about the reason for my illustrious nocturnal visit, dying of shame, I confessed and he said that it is increasingly common”, he pointed out.

“We cannot trivialize this. According to him, many cases appear. And more and more. Attention, because he told me that many of the cases people punch the glass, window. Being able to lose sensation and even hand movement, forever,” he added.

On social media, André Vasco has almost 200,000 followers. Among them, other people from the artistic milieu, such as Anitta and Sabrina Sato.

