Andressa Urach detonates her own son: “Biggest disappointment”

Andressa Urach used her YouTube channel to vent about her eldest son, Arthur17 years old, and his wife, Brenda. The digital influencer detonated her firstborn, citing the hurt she had with him, after the teenager made a publication on her channel in which she criticized her mother’s husband, Thiago Lopes, accusing his stepfather of controlling. The ex-A Fazenda did not mince words to scold her heir.

“I don’t know him. He’s not the same son I raised. He’s someone else today. It was the biggest disappointment. I’m a borderliner (psychological disorder), I’m undergoing psychiatric treatment, I take medication, going to church helps me, but when there’s a lot of pressure, I freak out. Only God can help me, because I want to take a brace and spank my son, something I’ve never done in my life, for you to have an idea”, he said.

“I never imagined that Arthur would act the way he has. My soul hurts, my heart hurts. Of all the disappointments I’ve been through in recent years, this one has been the hardest. I want to have spiritual eyes, but it makes me want to get those demons out of the belt.” Andressa Urach

Andressa Urach says her marriage is going well and criticizes her son’s relationship

According to Andressa, her husband never mistreated her stepson and stated that she is not a woman to suffer any kind of abuse, rebutting her son’s criticism. She even took time in the video to criticize her daughter-in-law. It is worth remembering that the rumors that she would suffer an abusive relationship are not new.

“If I didn’t love Thiago and he didn’t respect him, I wouldn’t be with him. I’ve never been a woman to accept going through any kind of abuse or accept misery of feeling. We are wonderfully well”, said Andressa, who reported fights with her husband in March.