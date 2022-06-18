Andressa Urach detonates her son in video: ‘Ungrateful’ | Fun

Andressa Urach, son Arthur, husband and newborn sonPhoto: Ana Zago

Published 06/17/2022 21:05 | Updated 06/17/2022 21:12

Andressa Urach made a video on YouTube talking badly about her eldest son, Arthur and her daughter-in-law, Brenda. It all started when the 17-year-old boy made a post on his channel badmouthing his mother’s husband, Thiago Lopes. In the content, he stated that the stepfather is controlling.

“I don’t know him. He’s not the same son I raised. He’s someone else today. It was the biggest disappointment. I’m a borderliner, I’m on psychiatric treatment, I take medication, going to church helps me, but when there’s a lot of pressure, I freak out. God himself to help me, because my desire is to take a strap and beat my son, something I’ve never done in my life, so you have an idea “, Andressa said.

“I never imagined that Arthur would act the way he has. My soul hurts, my heart hurts. Of all the disappointments I’ve been through in recent years, this one has been the hardest. I want to have spiritual eyes, but it makes me want to get those demons out of the belt”, he added.

Andressa has stated several times that Thiago, with whom she has a son, Leon, 4 months old, has never had negative behaviors in this regard and that the accusations that she would be married to the businessman in fear of him taking custody of Leon make no sense. . “If I didn’t love Thiago and he didn’t respect me, I wouldn’t be with him. I’ve never been a woman to accept going through any kind of abuse or accept misery of feeling. We are wonderfully well”, she said.

Andressa recalled that she raised Arthur alone, without her father’s help and that her mistake was to spoil her son too much. According to Andressa, she gave the boy a credit card and rented an apartment for him to live with Brenda. According to her, the couple recently abandoned the house given by her.

The model explained that there are problems in the relationship with her daughter-in-law’s family. “I should never have let him date, because I didn’t want to, Arthur knows that. Ungrateful, I’m very upset because Brenda’s family is supporting them. Arthur left here in the countryside without warning that he would leave everything. I spent everything I had to open the Barbershop for him. Thiago had been paying the barbershop’s rent for months, and Thiago has no obligations to him. I never agreed to Arthur and Brenda’s marriage.

