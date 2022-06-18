Anita reveals how she met Clarice in Cara e Coragem

Anita (Taís Araújo) is about to reveal to the viewers of face and courage one of the main doubts that arose in the initial phase of the soap opera, remembering exactly the day he met Clarice and rescuing some interesting memories to add new investigative information that help solve the main mysteries.

From the dark secrets hidden in the operation of Siderúrgica Gusmão to the secret project led by Clarice, a lot has loose ends in Cara e Coragem, and, obviously, the plan is to keep the suspenseful mood for a long time in the plot, raising and revealing small points gradually until a climax is reached at a crucial point.

Anita must have the right answers to the main mysteries of Face and Courage. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Anita is getting more and more surrounded by the curious, always with the same question related to the similarity between the massage therapist and Leonardo’s sister (Ícaro Silva), a factor that always completely modifies the face of the second character assumed by Taís Araújo in Cara e Coragem. It’s inevitable: whenever Anita sees or hears anything remotely connected to Clarice, her facial expression changes from wine to water contaminated with anguish.

Many details are at stake in the seven o'clock soap opera, and Anita can be one of the main pieces to unravel the main mysteries surrounding Clarice and SG.