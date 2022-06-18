THE ECONOMIST – In 2013 I joined the Google Research to work with artificial intelligence (AI). After decades of slow progress, neural networks were developing rapidly.

In the years since then, my team has used them to help develop Pixel phone features for specific “Narrow AI” functions, such as facial recognition unlocking, image recognition, speech recognition, and language translation. But more recent developments look qualitatively different. This indicates that AI is entering a new era.

Take, for example, the unedited transcript of a conversation I just had with Google Lamda (Language Model for Dialog Applications):

I: Ramesh, Mateo and Lucy are at the kindergarten playground. Lucy picks up a dandelion and hands it to Mateo, looking briefly at Ramesh. Mateo barely notices the present, and simply crushes the flower in his hand. Ramesh looks maliciously pleased. What must be going through Lucy’s head?

Lamda: Lucy might feel rejected that Mateo didn’t thank her for the gift, or think he’s a bully!

I: If Ramesh tried to play with Lucy before, might he feel satisfied for him now?

Lamda: Ramesh might be pleased to see that Lucy is discovering that Mateo isn’t always a good playmate.

I: And when Mateo opens his hand, describe what we’ll see there.

Lamda: There must be a yellow flower, once lovely and now crushed, in his palm.

When I started having conversations like this with the newest generation of neural network-based language models last year, I felt the ground shake under my feet.

More and more, I had the feeling that I was talking to something intelligent. That said, these models are far from the foolproof, hyper-rational robots that science fiction has led us to expect.

Language models are not yet reliable conversationalists. Note the punctuation of Lamda’s first answer: occasionally we have misspellings, confusions or absurd constructions. So how should we think about entities like Lamda, and what can interacting with them teach us about “intelligence”?

Neural language models are not long programs: a few seconds would be enough to scroll through the program lines. They basically consist of instructions for adding and multiplying huge tables of numbers. These numbers, in turn, consist of hard-learned parameters or “weights,” more or less analogous to the strength of synapses between neurons in the brain, and “activations,” more or less analogous to the dynamic levels of activity of those neurons.

Real brains are vastly more complex than these highly simplified neuron models, but perhaps in the same way that a bird’s wing is much more complex than the wing of the Wright Brothers’ first airplane.

If wings serve to produce thrust, the equivalent for the cerebral cortex might be predicting sequences. Lamda’s 137 billion parameters are learned by optimizing the model’s ability to predict missing words in web texts. For example, fill in the blank in the sentence “a wing serves to produce ____”. This kind of exercise can remind you of something from school. It is the type of question found in standard tests. Aside from the most trivial cases, and assuming different sets of data are used to train the model (the equivalent of preventing a student from pasting from last year’s exam answer sheet), it’s impossible to pass these tests by just memorization. . There may never be enough training data to cover every string of words, let alone enough storage capacity in 137 billion numbers (an easy thing to fit on a laptop). Until the publication of this text on the internet, for example, Google did not present search results exactly corresponding to the phrase “a wing serves to produce”, but the answer is not difficult to guess.

I: Complete the sentence “One wing is enough to produce” with the best word you can find.

Lamda: Oh, this one is easy! We use the word “thrust”.

But are we simply talking about wordplay? How can we say that an “artificial cerebral cortex” understands what a flower is, if its entire universe consists of disembodied language?

Let’s keep in mind that when our brain receives sensory input, whether through sight, hearing, touch or whatever, it has already been encoded by the activation of neurons.

Activation patterns can vary by sense, but the brain’s job is to relate them, using each stimulus to fill in the gaps—in effect, predicting other stimuli. This is how our brains make sense of the chaotic and fragmented stream of sensory impressions to create the grand illusion of a stable, detailed, and predictable world.

Language is a highly efficient way of distilling, thinking, and expressing the stable patterns that matter to us in the world. On a more literal level, we can also think of it as a specialized stream of audible (spoken) or visual (written) information that we can simultaneously identify and produce.

The recent model Gato, from the AI ​​laboratory DeepMind, belonging to Alphabet (company that owns the Google) includes, in addition to language, a visual system and even a robotic arm, capable of manipulating blocks, playing games, describing scenes, talking, and much more. But at its core is a mechanism for predicting sequences like Lamda’s. The Cat’s input and output sequences simply include visual perceptions and motor actions.

Over the past 2 million years, the human lineage has experienced an “intelligence explosion,” marked by a rapidly growing skull and increasingly sophisticated use of tools, language, and culture.

According to the social brain hypothesis put forward by anthropologist Robin Dunbar in the late 1980s (one of many theories about the biological origin of intelligence), this did not emerge from the intellectual demands of survival in an inhospitable world.

After all, many animals survived without problems despite having small brains. Instead, the intelligence explosion came from competition to shape the most complex entities in the known universe: other people.

The ability of humans to get inside another person’s head and understand what he perceives, thinks and feels is among the greatest achievements of our species. This allows us to empathize, predict another’s behavior, and influence their actions without the threat of force. Applying the same ability to model to oneself makes it possible to introspect, rationalize our actions, and plan for the future.

This ability to produce a stable psychological model of the self is also widely understood as the core of the phenomenon we call “consciousness”. According to this view, consciousness is not a mysterious ghost in the machine, but simply the word we use to describe “what it’s like” to create models for ourselves and others.

When we create models for others who in turn are creating models for us, we must carry out the procedure to its highest order: what do they think we think? What do they think a mutual friend thinks of me?

Individuals with minimally larger brains have a reproductive advantage over others, and a more sophisticated mind is more difficult to model. It’s not hard to see how this could lead to exponential brain growth.

Sequencer models like Lamda learn from human language, including dialogue and stories involving multiple characters.

Because social interaction requires us to model each other, effectively predicting (and producing) human dialogue forces Lamda to learn to model people as well, as the story involving Ramesh, Mateo, and Lucy demonstrates.

What makes this exchange impressive isn’t simply the understanding that the dandelion is a yellow flower, or even the prediction that it will be crushed by Mateo’s hand and cease to be adorable, but the idea that Lucy could feel rejected by it, and why Ramesh could feel satisfied about it.

In our conversation, Lamda tells me what he thinks Ramesh thought Lucy would have learned about what Mateo thought about Lucy’s gesture. It is an ability to create social models of the highest order. To me, these results are encouraging and encouraging, mainly because they illustrate the social nature of intelligence./ TRANSLATION AUGUSTO CALIL

* Blaise Agüera y Arcas is a researcher at Google Research, which develops new technologies, and leads a team that works with artificial intelligence.

*Editor’s Note (June 13, 2022): Following the publication of this article, authored by a vice president at Google, a company engineer, Blake Lemoine, was allegedly removed after alleging in an interview with the Washington Post that LaMDA , Google’s chat robot, would have become “aware”.