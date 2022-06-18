“As if it was my fault”

The influencer Rafa Kalimann opened the game on the discovery of her ex-husband’s betrayal, Rodolffo, from the duo Israel and Rodolffo. According to the presenter, she told a little more about what she felt at the time: “As if the betrayal was my fault! I’ve heard a lot that I look back and today I say where I was thinking? I feel it evolves“, said.

Rafa also informed that some people close to the couple already knew what was happening and that, through their reports, he realized that it was not just one betrayal, but several: “After that, everyone came telling me a lot of jumping around about him.”

The commander of the 2022 edition of the BBB Chat reported that, despite the difficult moment, it was not enough to generate the end between her and the singer at the time: ”FI was very ill for six months. Our termination had a prior notice. I discovered the betrayal, he accepted the betrayal, said he wanted to change, we stayed together, but I was disenchanted. This process was good. It was good because we lived that grief together”.

Even though it was a complicated situation, Rafa said that time made her mature and overcome the situation, generating the possibility that she and the ex-BBB would talk again: ”A year later, I sent him a message saying that everything was fine, that I wanted to be his friend.“, finished.