At 69, Tom Cruise raises R$ 4 billion with “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Top Gun: Maverick” Is The Biggest Financial Success Of The Actor’s Career

Actor Tom Cruise waves as he arrives to promote his latest movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 17, 2022. The movie is to be released in the country on June 22. (AP) Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Tom Cruise has already raised more than R$ 4 billion with his latest film

At 69, Tom Cruise remains relevant to the movie business

Tom Cruise achieved a feat in his career at the age of 59. His latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick”, became the highest grossing of his entire career this Friday (17).

The feature grossed over R$4,104 billion worldwide. According to information published by the magazine “Variety”, the values ​​​​pass what he collected with the last film in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise released in 2018, the “Fallout Effect”. The feature grossed about R$4,058 billion.

In the United States alone, the largest global square, the film grossed more than half of the rest of the world, just over R$2,052 billion. The number made it the highest grossing of the year in the country, surpassing the last feature in the Marvel Universe, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

In Brazil, the film has raised more than R$ 30 million since its premiere in the last week of May and remains the second most watched film in theaters in the country. At the top of the box office is “Jurassic World – Dominion”.