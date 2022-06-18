Atlético-MG squad: under pressure, Turco has Allan and Jair back to face Flamengo | athletic-mg

In an attempt to rediscover the path of victories, Atlético-MG will have important returns for this Sunday’s match, against Flamengo, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão. The steering wheel duo Allan and Jair, who served a suspension in the zero-zero tie with Ceará is back.

Turkish coach Mohamed is experiencing a moment of pressure at the club. Without winning for four games, the coach has his last chance against Flamengo on Sunday. Although a wing of the board still pays for the continuity of the coach, in case of defeat to Flamengo at Mineirão, Mohamed will hardly be able to be kept in office. The situation would become unsustainable, according to sources heard by the ge.

The coach will also have defender Igor Rabello on the bench. The player was released from the last match to accompany the birth of his son and is now back.

There is a doubt about Savinho’s return. The athlete was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Tuesday and the club has not yet announced whether the athlete will be released. Savinho was gaining space in the starting lineup, in place of Ademir. Vargas, who returned from injury in the last game, is also an option among the 11 holders.

likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Vargas (Ademir), Keno and Hulk.

Atlético-MG; Nacho, Alonso, Jair and Allan

Who will have to wait longer to return to the field is midfielder Zaracho. He is in the final stage of treatment for the muscle injury in his right thigh, but is still being delivered to the medical department.

Atlético-MG will not have embezzlement due to suspension for the match. Galo and Flamengo enter the field this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. In sixth place with 18 points, Atlético-MG is four games without a win and comes under pressure to win.

