Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: classics are worth Turco’s survival and Dorival Junior’s confidence | football

In addition to the historic rivalry, the two classics in a row between Atlético-MG and Flamengo gain contours of pressure and expectation for the coaches of both teams. Under pressure, Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed needs the win to lighten the mood at Galo, which comes from four games without a win. On the other hand, Dorival seeks positive results to (re)start work at Rubro-Negro.

More news from Atletico MG

More Flamengo news

This Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, the two teams face each other for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. On Wednesday, also in Belo Horizonte, Atlético and Flamengo play for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 5 Atlético-MG, by Antonio Mohamed, and Flamengo, by Dorival Júnior, play two games in a row — Photo: Infoesporte Atlético-MG, by Antonio Mohamed, and Flamengo, by Dorival Júnior, play two games in a row — Photo: Infoesporte

At Atlético-MG, Antonio Mohamed arrives for the classics in the most troubled moment since he took over the team, in January. The coach knows that he is facing an “ultimatum” at Mineirão. If he doesn’t beat Flamengo in a forceful way, he will be fired.

Galo has not won the Brazilian for four matches and has been accumulating disappointing performances. A few weeks ago, Mohamed began to suffer from external pressure from fans. He was being supported by the board, but after the last stumble, against Ceará, he saw the crisis invade the gates of Cidade do Galo.

2 of 5 Antonio Mohamed guides Hulk and Réver, during Atlético-MG game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Antonio Mohamed guides Hulk and Réver, during Atlético-MG game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, is the one who still struggles behind the scenes to keep Turco in office. The manager understands that the interruption of work would be even more harmful for the sequence of the season, which has knockout games of the Copa do Brasil (against Flamengo himself) and Libertadores, against Emelec, from Ecuador, in the coming weeks.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Caetano still trusts Turco, but he is in the minority. Today, dismissal is the preferred scenario of the collegiate body that commands the management of the club – president Sergio Coelho, vice president José Murilo Procópio and the so-called group of the 4 R’s, formed by entrepreneurs Rubens and Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador.

Dorival changes environment and starts work using experts

Known for being a “good wave” professional and who cares about talking to all areas, Dorival Júnior has already arrived at Flamengo transforming the environment, which was heavy in the final stretch of Paulo Sousa’s work.

In the process of replacing the Portuguese, Dorival was already the favorite of the current group of players. Employees and managers who worked with him on the other two spells at the club also already imagined that the climate would change quickly.

4 of 5 Ayrton Lucas greets Dorival Júnior after Flamengo’s goal — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Ayrton Lucas greets Dorival Júnior after Flamengo’s goal — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

In addition to being a well-known figure at Ninho for a long time, Dorival has already arrived taking an attitude that has contributed a lot to the environment. He started goalkeeper Diego Alves, with whom he had friction in his last spell at the club, at the end of 2018.

It wasn’t just about burying a problem that had already been overcome, but it was also a move towards using experienced players in a moment of crisis. In addition to the goalkeeper, the coach began the defeat against Internacional with Filipe Luís and Willian Arão. In the second half, he bet on Diego Ribas, a player who was used again in the final stage of the victory against Cuiabá.

Inside the club there is an expectation that Santos will resume the title when he is 100% in the physical and tactical aspects, but Diego Alves is no longer a card out of the deck as he was with Paulo Sousa. It is also known that Diego Ribas should have fewer minutes in this final stretch of Flamengo, but the coach is aware of the ascendancy and importance that shirt 10 has over the group.

5 of 5 Diego Alves with Dorival Júnior, before the game against Internacional, last Saturday — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Diego Alves with Dorival Júnior, before the game against Internacional, last Saturday — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Against Cuiabá, Dorival made several changes and bet on a more vigorous team. He spared Rodrigo Caio and put Pablo in. Ayrton Lucas replaced Filipe Luís, and João Gomes and Arrascaeta took the places of Willian Arão and Thiago Maia. Despite the opponent being in the Z-4, Flamengo showed, even if timidly, evolution. The team created more and little was threatened.

Dorival has only been with the club for a week, but he made an intensive effort of this new Flamengo to find out quickly. In a press conference after the game with Cuiabá, he said that the managers Juan, former defender and idol of the club, and Fabinho Soldado have helped him to speed up this process of readaptation to a house where he had worked two other times.