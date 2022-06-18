Atltico fans prepare two mosaics for classic with Flamengo

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico fans will make two mosaics in the classic with Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship

Atltico fans will give maximum support to the team, which is going through a bad phase. On Sunday (19), at 4 pm, the stands of Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, should have more than 50 thousand people and two mosaics to encourage the team in the classic with Flamengo, for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Journalist Fael Lima, from Alterosa Esporte, was the one who revealed the first-hand information. The mosaics will be made from yet another partnership between Galoucuraorganized supporters of Atltico, and the athletican artist Thiago Scap.

“If Flamengo is on the other side, our mission is to sing, support and forget about other problems until the final whistle. The cauldron will boil”, projected Fael Lima.

The negative sequence caused Galo to drop from runner-up in the Brazilian Championship to 6th position, with 18 points. In bad phase, Atltico is already seven points away from leader Palmeiras.

Mosaic instructions for Atltico vs Flamengo

Fael Lima also disclosed, in his profile on Instagram, the instructions to be followed by the fans for the realization of the two mosaics in Atltico x Flamengo. The first being traditional, made with paper, and the second relying on technology.

“Attention, fan! Today the party is made by us. We will make two mosaics in the game, instructions to follow:

1st part: mosaic of papers (minutes before the game starts)

The paper must be lifted at the entrance of the Rooster in the field! Do not switch roles and hold for approximately three minutes during team entry and anthem performance.

2nd part: LED mosaic (middle of the second half)

On some chairs, I will have colored ribbons nailed. At 25 minutes of the 2nd period, take the tape, paste it on the cell flashlight and turn it on.

Everyone’s participation is essential!!!

Don’t watch Rooster win, make her come!“.