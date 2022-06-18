Atltico vs Flamengo: check out the changes in traffic in BH – Gerais

Atltico fans around Mineiro before departure (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) BHTrans will promote changes in the surroundings of Mineiro from 12:00 pm on Sunday (19/6) due to the match between Atltico and Flamengo, at 4:00 pm, for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Around 50,000 fans are expected at the stadium.

The main intervention will be to reverse the direction of traffic on Avenida Antnio Abraho Caram, between Avenida Coronel Oscar Paschoal and Avenida C. In this section, the lanes will operate towards Avenida Antnio Carlos/Orla da Lagoa da Pampulha.

Also according to BHTrans, upon the arrival of fans, an “operational reversible lane” will be implemented in the counterflow of Avenida Antnio Abraho Caram, between the needle of the central median near Alameda das Accias and Avenida C.

On Saturday (18), from 18:00, area reservations (no parking) will be placed on the inner and outer ring of Mineiro.

special bus

On Sunday, public transport will be reinforced by the special line 55 – MOVE Mineiro. Buses leave from Estação Rio de Janeiro (Platform 1B – Avenida Santos Dumont), in downtown BH, towards Praça da Estação. The line starts operating at 1:00 pm and the last trip will take place at 3:30 pm.

With the end of the game, the buses will depart from the North and South ports of Mineiro, on Avenidas C and UFMG/Veterinria. The ticket price R$ 4.50. The BHBus card can also be used for payment.

bus with changed path

Lines 5106 and Supplementary 54B and 56 will have their itineraries changed. The points will be disabled, and users must use the stops along the detours.

taxi

To travel to Mineiro, taxis can use the exclusive MOVE lanes on Avenida Antnio Carlos. After the game, vehicles will operate at the following points:

– Av. Antnio Abraho Caram, between Alameda das Palmeiras and Av. Cell Oscar Paschoal;

– Av. Antnio Abraho Caram, between Av. C and R. Prof. Amlcar Viana Martins;

– Av. Cell Oscar Paschoal, between the main hall and Av. pres. Carlos Luz.