Mommy bear was caught opening a car door looking for food to feed her two cubs.

The images of the mother bear, according to the network KRON 4 was recorded in May, gained repercussion on the networks. The act took place in the city of Lake Tahoe, California.



–Continues after advertising–

The video was captured by the security camera where the vehicle was.

After opening the car door, with great agility by the way, the mother bear searches the interior of the car looking for food. Meanwhile, the bear cubs are playing around waiting for something to eat.

Watch:



–Continues after advertising–

The bear

O Bear (scientific Latin: Ursidae) constitute a family of plantigrade mammals, usually large, containing bears and pandas.

Some common characteristics of bears are thick fur, short tail, developed sense of smell and non-retractable claws. Bears are generally omnivorous animals, but they feed mainly on meat.

Most bears prepare to hibernate during the winter, eating large amounts of food before entering a den for the period of deep sleep..

Bears exist on all continents, with the exception of Africa, although some sources claim to have seen the Nandi Bear, but without proving its existence.

Although classified as a bear, and soon after as a procyonid, along with the red panda (currently classified in its own family, Ailuridae), the giant panda has been relocated within the ursid family due to new genetic research.

The oldest and most primitive species of this family are grouped in the genus ballusiafrom the Lower Miocene, which still retain characteristics similar to the Hemicyonidae.

Of ballusia descends the gender Ursavussource of the ursines, and perhaps the Agriarctsancestor of the Agrioterineans.



–Continues after advertising–

If you liked this post: Bear is caught opening car looking for food; WATCH – You will also enjoy reading this news: Calf escapes from anaconda snake, AWESOME; WATCH

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related