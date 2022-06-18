Betfair tech tips: check out two names per position for Cartola round #13 | betfair technical tips

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go cardholder! It’s one round after another, there’s no time to breathe. The market closes at 18:30 (Brasília time) this Saturday, so let’s assemble the team. Followed the technical tips betfair in the last round? We nailed some tips, like Gustavo Gómez and Terans, who even made it into the selection for the round. Let’s try to keep the momentum going for round 13. We’ve brought you 10 names that can score high, stay tuned!