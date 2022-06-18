Betfair tech tips: check out two names per position for Cartola round #13 | betfair technical tips

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Betfair tech tips: check out two names per position for Cartola round #13 | betfair technical tips 2 Views

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go cardholder! It’s one round after another, there’s no time to breathe. The market closes at 18:30 (Brasília time) this Saturday, so let’s assemble the team. Followed the technical tips betfair in the last round? We nailed some tips, like Gustavo Gómez and Terans, who even made it into the selection for the round. Let’s try to keep the momentum going for round 13. We’ve brought you 10 names that can score high, stay tuned!

The market for round #13 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!

Jaílson (America-MG) – C$ 7.43

  • Faces Fortaleza, who have been finding it very difficult to score goals (worst attack in the competition)
  • He has already made 43 saves in just 12 games

— Photo: Mourão Panda/America-MG

Adversary: Fortaleza, in Castelão

Cássio (Corinthians) – C$ 11.19

  • Won five SGs in 10 matches
  • Accumulate 38 saves and conceded just six goals

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Goiás, at Neo Química Arena

Nino (Fluminense) – C$ 12.54

  • Made 11 tackles and committed only five fouls so far
  • He won the SG in half of the eight games he played

— Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

Adversary: Avaí, in Maracana

Raul Gustavo (Corinthians) – C$ 7.40

  • He has already scored a goal and made 19 tackles so far
  • Face Goiás – who scored just 13 goals – at home

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Goiás, at Neo Química Arena

Samuel Xavier (Fluminense) – C$ 7.36

  • Has one goal, one assist and 13 tackles
  • Made just four fouls in eight games

— Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

Adversary: Avaí, in Maracana

Busts (International) – C$ 8.78

  • Makes, on average, two tackles per game
  • Has already given two assists and won three SGs

— Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, International

Adversary: Botafogo, in Beira-Rio

Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) – C$ 11.91

  • Accumulate two goals and five assists in 10 matches
  • Made just three fouls and has an average of 7.88 points

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Sao Paulo, in Morumbi

Edenílson (International) – C$ 11.60

  • He is the team’s penalty taker.
  • Has one goal, one assist and 14 tackles

— Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, International

Adversary: Botafogo, in Beira-Rio

Luiz Henrique (Fluminense) – C$ 10.02

  • Average of 6.36 points per game
  • In addition to two goals and three assists, he has already made 26 tackles

— Photo: André Durao

Adversary: Avaí, in Maracana

Igor Paixão (Coritiba) – C$ 15.63

  • Averaging 7.42 points per game
  • It doesn’t just depend on goals and assists: he has 21 shots and 12 tackles

— Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

Adversary: Athletico-PR, in Couto Pereira

Saturday, 06/18
Cuiabá vs Ceará
Santos vs Bragantino

Sunday, 06/19
Atletico MG vs Flamengo
Corinthians vs Goiás
Coritiba vs Athletico PR
Internacional vs Botafogo
Fortaleza vs America MG
Atlético-GO x Youth
Fluminense x Avai

Monday, 06/20
Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fortress striker is attacked with a helmet by a fan; Look

Forward Robson, from Fortaleza, was attacked with a helmet by a fan on the team’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved