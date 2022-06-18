Beyonce and Lady Gaga together? We’ve collected all the clues that are driving fans crazy! | pop

this week Beyonce stopped the internet by announcing that their new album is coming. ‘RENAISSANCE’ was announced for the 29th of July and comes full of secrets, including the list of partnerships, which no one knows what they are or if, in fact, they exist.

But of course, speculation on the internet has already started and the latest bet from fans is that Lady Gaga will be in the project. Will it be? Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko, from the ‘Diário de Bordo’ podcast, believe so, and we’ve gathered here all the clues that can prove it! 👇

It all starts in 2020, when Lady Gaga, in her speech at the Video Music Awards, said with great emphasis: “I know a renaissance is coming”. And what is ‘rebirth’ in English? ‘RENAISSANCE’, the name of Beyoncé’s album! 😱

Afterwards, Beyoncé appeared on the cover of Vogue UK, and among the photos from the shoot, one made fans remember the cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ album. 🧐

And there are people even seeing tips for other possible partnerships in the photos for Vogue UK!

Look how smart… in the midst of so many rumors, Gaga went there and liked a comment from a fan citing her tour and Beyoncé’s new songs. 👀

The artists have already released two songs together: the first was ‘Video Phone’, back in 2008; the second was ‘Telephone’ the following year. This one won a clip of more than nine minutes and that ends with a mysterious ‘to be continued…’indicating a sequel that never came.

Will the long-awaited second part of ‘Telephone’ come now? “People go far in referrals. But, as there are many things that fit together and say that Beyoncé thought of every detail, I don’t doubt anything”, says Jeska. And let the many theories begin! 🔍