Big two-fuselage Roc plane will fly today, follow in real time

Image: Stratolaunch





Last Thursday, June 9, AEROIN showed that Stratolaunch carried out the sixth flight test of the Roc, the aircraft with the largest wingspan (distance between the wing tips) in the world, but had to land ahead of schedule.

The curious two-fuselage aircraft flew for 1 hour and 26 minutes over the Mojave Desert and reached an altitude of 15,000 feet (4,572 m), however, during the test, the team found results that determined that it would not complete the set of predicted objectives. . So that day, the team focused on accomplishing:

– Continuous validation of the aircraft’s overall performance and handling characteristics, with the addition of the newly installed center pylon;

– Ongoing validation of landing gear operations, including door functionality and alternate gear extension.

After the shorter mission last week, this Thursday, June 16, Stratolaunch is already taking off for the 7th flight, in continuation of the expansion of the Roc’s flight envelope.

the aircraft can be monitored in real timeas indicated below in this article.

This morning, the company has already published the notice that it will put the huge equipment back on the air:

Today we’re flying our seventh Roc test flight! The flight will focus on continued flight envelope expansion #LetsRoc pic.twitter.com/WR8fjOjbi0 — Stratolaunch (@Stratolaunch) June 16, 2022





The crew was once again shown heading to the aircraft at dawn, under the caption: “It’s a great day to fly and our crew is excited to get back on the flight just a week after test flight number 6.”

Once the Roc takes off, it can be followed in real time on the online tracking screen provided below (the aircraft will automatically be kept in the center of the screen when in operation; the rest of the time, the screen will remain stationary in any area of ​​the map). It is possible that there will also be a broadcast of the flight, and if it does, the screen will also be added just below so you can watch it live.





The Roc has a wingspan of 117 meters. Its twin-fuselage, six-engine design features components from Boeing 747s, including the cockpit and engines. Although there are two fuselages, only the right fuselage is occupied by pilots during flight.

The large jet can carry payloads of up to 226,000 kg (500,000 lbs) under its central wing, supporting a variety of hypersonic vehicles via the pylon installed and now being tested. Initially, he will soon transport and release Stratolaunch’s reusable Talon-A hypersonic vehicles.

The Stratolaunch team recently integrated the TA-0 test vehicle with the pylon on the Roc aircraft for the first time, signaling a priority push towards captive transport and separation tests that will take place later this year. But for now, flights are still without the TA-0 connected.

The team is also making steady progress in integrating the system into its first hypersonic flight test vehicle, TA-1, and manufacturing a third vehicle, TA-2, the first fully reusable hypersonic test vehicle.

The company plans to provide hypersonic flight services to government and commercial customers in 2023.



