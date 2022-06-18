Binance suspends withdrawals in reais and claims problems with the Central Bank

The exchange Binance suspended withdrawals and deposits in real on its platform this Friday (17). According to images released by the exchange’s customers, the company’s support claims that the services would have been blocked due to the update of policies created by the Central Bank (BC) of Brazil – but it does not explain what these new measures would be.

“Our BRL deposit and withdrawal channel via PIX and TED is experiencing instability due to the update of Policies introduced by BACEN – Central Bank of Brazil. Deposits and withdrawals through this means are blocked, but don’t worry, you can still use other methods to withdraw and deposit”, reads the message from the broker.

Binance has set a deadline of up to 72 hours to resume services. Meanwhile, support recommends users to buy cryptocurrencies via P2P.

In Brazil, Capitual bank is responsible for processing withdrawals and deposits in reais for Binance. The report sought out the bank’s team for more details about the problem, but has not yet received a response.

It is possible that the stoppage is related to updates to BC rules on the “Know Your Customer” (KYC) process, whose deadline was Thursday (16).

On Thursday, exchange Kucoin stated in a note that “the Central Bank of Brazil required the update of the identity verification of users for the use of BRL payment services. The purpose of this update is to ensure that user payments are safe and compliant with regulations. Users will be redirected to the Capitual page to complete identity verification.”

However, real trading on Kucoin has not stopped even with this update.

“Patience”

The report of Bitcoin Portal confirmed that trading in real is not available on the platform this Friday afternoon. The company’s support showed the following message: “Unfortunately, we inform you that the Withdrawals and Deposits of Reais (BRL) are undergoing maintenance. This issue has also affected other users like you. We are very sorry for this situation and ask for your patience and understanding.

We are working on this to resolve the issue with our team. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a deadline for the problem to be resolved, but we ask that you initially wait 72 hours. We reinforce that your funds are safe and available for trading on our other services.

We recommend using other services to move your values ​​such as Cryptocurrency Withdrawal or P2P”.

The Binance team in Brazil was contacted by the report for further clarification. The company’s position will be published as soon as it speaks.

Based on reports on social media, the issue appeared to affect withdrawals and deposits on the platform since early Friday morning. “Did Binance lock deposits after midnight? I tried just now and it was unavailable.” tweeted the user @jr_hp7 at 00:38.

As the day progressed, more similar reports began to appear on Twitter. “Is there any problem depositing FIAT BRL at the brokerage? I can’t send money to my Binance account from Brazil”, asked the user @Marciosdutrawhich later said have noticed the same problem on Kucoin.

past problems

Last Monday, Binance had already stopped withdrawing Bitcoin (BTC) on its trading platform amid a cryptocurrency market crash.

On Twitter, Binance explained that the pause in bitcoin withdrawals was necessary due to a “transaction stuck on chain”. “Our team is working on a solution and will provide more updates soon,” the broker stated.

The looting stopped at 08:43 and was suspended for almost four hours, returning to normal at 12:30.

The backlog problem, which has already hit the exchange at other critical times, is usually caused when there is an increase in demand for withdrawals that cannot be processed in time, causing a backlog of orders. It doesn’t seem to be the same case as this Friday, however.

Consolidation in Brazil

The brokerage is consolidating its presence in Brazil, which began in March, with the arrival of CEO Changapeng “CZ” Zhao for a tour with market players and regulators. Since then, the brokerage has already made a series of hiring moves, bringing executives from technology companies to compose its decision-making framework in the country.

One of the definitions was who would be the “face” of the company in Brazil. The chosen one was Daniel Mangabeira Dantas, who holds the position of director of Institutional Relations for Latin America. He has already given interviews and participated in events as an executive of the operation in the national territory.

Mangabeira spent almost seven years in that same position, only at Uber. Then, between July and November of last year, he entered the crypto world as Institutional Relations at Bitso, a Mexican brokerage that started an operation in Brazil in 2021.

In addition to Mangabeira, Binance has hired Carolina Matos for its top echelon. The executive was head of Communications and Marketing at Twitter for a period that lasted just over four years. Afterwards, she became head of Communications at Airbnb in Brazil, for 2 years and 7 months. Now she is Director of Public Relations at Changpeng’s company CZ Zhao.

Controversy

Not everything is rosy in the company’s situation in Brazil, however. At the end of May, a report by the Bitcoin Portal showed a controversial situation involving the brokerage.

Contrary to what the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) had said in a clarification requested by the Federal Senate, Binance did not terminate access to the Binance Futures platform for Brazilian customers. The broker withdrew the service in Brazilian Portuguese, but the service channels guide users to change the language to gain access to investments.

Binance Futures is the exchange’s derivatives trading platform. In July last year, the municipality had issued a stop order and banned this type of operation in the country under threat of a fine. This type of financial product is considered by the CVM as a security and, therefore, must be authorized by the CVM to be sold in Brazil.

The report of Bitcoin Portal did the test on the exchange service using RG, CPF and Brazil address. After having the account approved, it was enough to change the language of the site to Portuguese from Portugal and then it was possible to operate normally on Binance Futures.

Lawyer and former Capital Markets Analyst at CVM, Isac Costa understands that Binance’s practice directly violates what was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the stop order. “In my opinion, the offer in Portuguese from Portugal to customers domiciled in Brazil is a blatant violation of the warning letter,” says Costa.

No Brazilian headquarters

The BC of Brazil has already announced that it intends to present a bill to regulate the performance of brokers in the cryptocurrency market. One of the points of this project must be the requirement that companies have their headquarters in Brazil, according to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

Today, foreign exchanges like Binance are not based in Brazil. The exchange has a new CNPJ in Brazil since February 4th of this year. The document shows that the company presents itself as domiciled abroad – specifically in Dublin, capital of Ireland.

This is the second CNPJ related to the company. In April, with the same registration, Binance became a partner of B Fintech — a company founded in Brazil that had as a partner the CEO of the exchange, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. As per the documents, he has now withdrawn from the society.