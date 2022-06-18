Bitter remedy against inflation – Opinion

Tight and expensive credit, therapy against a sharp inflationary surge, will hamper business and job creation in the two largest economies in the Americas, this year and perhaps next. If the treatment works, Brazil and the United States will be able to resume growth, then under much safer conditions and with greater vigor. On the same day, Wednesday, the central banks of both countries determined a new increase in basic interest rates, the most common treatment against rising consumer prices. The Brazilian rate was raised from 12.75% to 13.25% per year and reached the highest level in five and a half years. The American rose 0.75 point and reached the range of 1.5% to 1.75%. It was the biggest change since 1994.

In Brazil, daily consumption prices increased 0.47% in May and 11.73% in 12 months. In the United States, the monthly increase was 1% and the accumulated variation in 12 months reached 8.6%, the highest rate in four decades. Both economies have been affected by rising raw material costs, especially oil, and breakdowns in international supply chains. Mismatches that started in the pandemic phase were exacerbated by the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The damage caused by the inflationary wave is very different, however, in the two countries.

In Brazil, the sharp rise in prices is socially more disastrous, because poverty is greater, and more people are hit hard by the costs of essential goods and services such as food, cooking gas and electricity. In addition, labor market conditions are much worse in Brazil. Unemployment has been below 4% in the United States and above 10% in Brazil. The conditions of the unemployed are much more serious in this country, where recent research pointed to the existence of 33 million people with hunger and 125 million in food insecurity.

Further interest rate hikes are expected. The directors of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, reiterated their willingness to advance their policy until they bring inflation to the target, that is, at the annual rate of 2% that is sustainable in the long term. In Brazil, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the body that formulates the Central Bank (BC) strategy, reaffirmed its intention to bring inflation up to a level close to the target, set at 3.25% for 2023, with a tolerance limit of 4.75%.

Last year, the increase in consumer prices reached 10.06%, far surpassing the center of the target (3.75%) and the ceiling (5.25%). In BC’s benchmark scenario, prices are expected to rise 8.8% this year, again vastly exceeding the center of the target (3.5%) and the tolerance limit (5%). In the same scenario, inflation in 2023 could reach 4%. But the commitment is to achieve a result very close to the objective, of 3.25%.

A new interest rate hike is scheduled for the next Copom meeting, on August 2nd and 3rd. According to the note issued on Wednesday night, the adjustment may be less than or equal to that decided at the last meeting. The base rate could therefore reach 13.5% or 13.75%. In any case, the crunch will continue and interest rates will remain very high until the end of the year, even in the event of some reduction in the last months of 2022.

Any truce in politics will only make sense if there are clear signs of a decline in inflation. It’s too early to bet on that change. For now, inflationary pressures are very strong and consumers continue to be pressured by the significant increases accumulated in 12 months. In addition, exchange rate instability remains, mainly due to uncertainties regarding public accounts and the conduct of economic policy. Further increases in the dollar could put pressure on domestic prices and fuel inflation. The rise in interest rates in the United States also affects financial flows and makes a reduction in the basic rate in Brazil inadvisable. Without a significant easing of monetary policy in the country, any improvement in business conditions until the end of the year will probably be modest, although very welcome.