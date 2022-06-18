Blue is most people’s favorite color and science explains it

It is very likely that your favorite color is blue — and this may have to do with factors that you can’t even imagine. Research shows that people all over the world tend to point to blue as their favorite color (and just out of curiosity: yellowish brown is the one they hate the most).

The explanation is linked to the experiences we develop with colors as we get older. Research by professors Lauren Labrecque, from the University of Rhode Island, and Karen Schloss, from the University of Wisconsin, carried out with 330 children between the ages of 4 and 11 showed that they tended to associate blue with cool characters, black with villains. and why this happens?

The ecological valence theory

(Source: Pexes)

Karen Schloss, professor in the field of Psychology, proposes that this phenomenon be observed from the point of view of ecological valence theory. Basically, this theory suggests that our feelings about colors have less to do with their properties themselves and more to do with the objects we associate with them.

In other words, we like blue better because we link it to objects that we already naturally like (like an all-blue sky or clear water) — different, for example, from dark yellow, which we associate with feces or rotten food.

“This explains why different people have different preferences for the same color and why their preference for a certain color can change over time,” said the teacher to the BBC. In other words, our preferences for colors have to do with the experiences we accumulate during our lives.

Why is blue the most beloved color? (Source: Pexes) If we change our impressions of colors throughout our lives, why does blue tend to remain among our favorites? The first studies of colors date back to the 19th century, and already showed that we love blue for associating it with nature.

We usually remember this color because we relate it to pleasant memories, such as seeing a blue sky or the peace felt when we are close to the ocean. That is, it is likely that, throughout life, we accumulate more positive experiences with this color in relation to others.

Although blue reigns supreme, there are other trends in the relationships with colors observed in research. For example, the younger a person is, the more likely they are to choose bright colors. As you get older, you tend to prefer darker tones. Teenagers tend to lean towards darker colors.

According to researchers at the University of Glasgow, young women are more into purples and reds, and young men are more likely to opt for green. Dark yellow or yellowish brown, as we have already said, fuels a universal hatred – most likely because we only have bad memories associated with that color.