Bolsonaro rides a motorcycle in Manaus days after the murder of Bruno and Dom in the Amazon

The head of the federal government once again shows contempt for the Brazilian indigenist and for the English journalist, who were dedicated to the protection of the Amazon and indigenous people.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Only three days after the confirmation of the death of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in the Amazon, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates in a motorcycle in Manaus, capital of Amazonas, this Saturday (18).

Once again, the head of the federal government shows contempt for the two victims, who were dedicated to protecting the Amazon and indigenous peoples.

Bolsonaro did not show the same willingness to go to Atalaia do Norte, where the searches for Bruno and Dom were concentrated, to show solidarity, but he spares no effort to practice his motorcycle with supporters.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING