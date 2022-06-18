Bolsonaro sanctions law that allows the use of PF funds to spend on the health of civil servants at the agency | Policy

Created in 1997, Funapol is irrigated with resources from fees charged for services provided by the Federal Police, such as those related to: migration; fines; income from the fund itself; revenues obtained from public tenders; donations, among others.

It is incumbent upon a management council to prepare, in the second half of the previous year, the annual plan for the allocation of part of the funds from the fund. Before the MP, this money was used for the displacement and maintenance of police officers in official PF operations.

The provisional measure was edited by the federal government and later approved by Congress. It allows the use of up to 50% of the fund’s resources to cover the following expenses:

transportation, lodging and meals of servers on mission or in operation of an official nature and indemnity installments

health of Federal Police employees

payment of compensation to the PF employee who voluntarily fails to fully enjoy paid rest (day off), remaining available for service, according to rules and budget availability

Originally, the text sent by the government at the end of 2021 provided for the use of up to 30% of Funapol’s revenues with transport, accommodation and food for PF servers, which was already foreseen; and, as a novelty, it provided for the possibility of using the percentage also with the health of the institution’s employees.

Federal Police began operation corpus christi

The MP also provides that other expenses related to the PF’s core activity not specified in the proposal may be covered with funds from the fund, provided they are established in the body’s regulation.

The text also defines rules for the voluntary service of federal police and establishes that the funds necessary for the payment of indemnities will come from the reallocation of PF budget allocations.

Pay by availability

During the proceedings in the Chamber, the deputies included in the text the payment of compensation to the police for the time of availability. They will be paid when the server, outside working hours, becomes available to the agency.

According to the text, the employee who remains at the disposal of the PF after the regular working day, of eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, will be considered “available”. Availability must follow a scale prepared in advance.

The compensation will be equivalent to 1/3000 of the highest remuneration of the police career – in current values, police officers would receive around R$ 10 per hour. Payment will not be subject to income tax or social security contribution. The amounts may not be incorporated into the employee’s remuneration or used as a basis for calculating retirement or pension for death.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security will establish the limits and conditions for the payment of compensation, according to the budgetary availability of the portfolio. The funds will come from the reallocation of budget allocations from the Federal Police itself.

Bolsonaro also signed the sanction of the provisional measure that creates the National Program for the Provision of Voluntary Civil Service for young people aged 18 to 29, people with disabilities, and individuals over 50 who have been without a formal employment relationship for more than 24 months.

The objective of the program, which will last two years, is to “assist in the productive inclusion of vulnerable people and reduce impacts” of the pandemic on the labor market.

The provisional measure was edited by the government in January of this year and was approved by the National Congress. The federal government did not say whether the president vetoed any part of the text approved by parliamentarians.

The MP does not provide for the use of federal government resources in the program, which will be funded by the Federal District and the municipalities that adhere to the action.

It will be up to the DF and the municipalities to define and offer the activities “of public interest” to be provided, without employment or professional relationship of any nature.

Priority will be given to joining the program:

beneficiaries of income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil

people belonging to low-income families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico)

People who receive social security benefits from the general and specific Social Security systems will not be able to participate in the program, with the exception of those who receive pension for death or accident assistance.

Volunteers will be selected by local governments through a simplified public selection process, which will define the duration of the volunteer work.

The maximum workload will be 22 hours per week, limited to 8 hours per day. Municipal and district managers who join the program must also offer an initial training or professional qualification course with a minimum workload of 12 hours every 30 days of stay in the program.

The courses may be in person, blended or distance learning and will be held in S System entities, or in municipal or district technical-professional training institutions.

Scholarship less than the minimum wage

Municipalities and the Federal District must define the amount of the scholarship to be paid to program participants. The amount must be equivalent to the minimum wage per hour and will correspond to the sum of the hours of the courses and the activities performed.

Opposition parliamentarians criticized the rule, which, according to them, will allow scholarships worth less than half a minimum wage, that is, around R$500.

The text provides for the payment of a transport voucher, which will not be deducted from the scholarship, or the offer of another form of free transport; and taking out insurance against personal accidents.

Volunteers will not be able to carry out activities:

unhealthy

dangerous

that configure replacement of public servants or employees of the federative entity in the execution of activities

When the volunteer completes one year in the program, he/she will be entitled to a 30-day recess, with payment of a scholarship during the period. If the volunteer stays in the program for less than one year, he will be entitled to a vacation proportional to the period he worked as a volunteer.