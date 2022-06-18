Bolsonaro speaks at CPI to investigate Petrobras board

The president said that he articulates, in partnership with Arthur Lira (PP-AL), a response to the increase in gasoline and diesel prices announced this Friday, 17, by the state-owned company.

Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Mais cedo, pelo Twitter, Bolsonaro havia dito que Petrobras poderia levar o país para o caos



In its first public statement after the announcement of the readjustment of gasoline and diesel prices made by Petrobrasthe president Jair Bolsonaro stated that the summit of Chamber of Deputies and the federal government intend to propose the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) in the House to investigate the board of the state-owned company. The statement was made in an interview with Rádio 96 FM, in Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte. “I spoke a few minutes ago with Arthur Lira, he is currently meeting with party leaders, and our idea is to propose a CPI to investigate the president of Petrobras, its directors and also its administrative and fiscal council. We want to know if there is something wrong with their conduct.”

In Bolsonaro’s assessment, it is “inconceivable” that Petrobras would grant a readjustment at a time when fuel prices are “up there”. “This readjustment destroys the Brazilian economy, brings inflation to the entire population”, added the president. In another part of the interview, the federal chief executive said that the state-owned company “does not care about the social, it only cares about profit”. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, raised the tone against the president of the oil company, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, asked for his immediate resignation and affirmed that the leader “works systematically against the Brazilian people”. On Monday, 20, the party leaders of the House should meet for, according to Lira, a discussion on how to change the company’s pricing policy.