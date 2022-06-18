Botafogo reappears after victory against São Paulo; injured do not go to the field

O Botafogo has already returned to activities after the victory over São Paulo. The cast performed again this Friday afternoon at Espaço Lonier, CT of the club. The group started preparing for the match against Internacional, next Sunday, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

Only the reserves and players who entered during the triumph over Tricolor did activities on the field. The holders were in charge of physical recovery and physiotherapy.

The exception was Chay, who entered the final stretch of the match. Shirt 14 also did not go to the field to be under the care of the physiotherapy team. However, it doesn’t worry at all for the Glorious sequel. The action was only to preserve the physical wear and tear of the midfielder.

The negative news was due to the injured players. Del Piage, Diego Gonçalves, Victor Sá and Lucas Fernandes – who did not play against São Paulo – did not even go to the pitch and are not guaranteed a presence against Colorado.

The group continued at the academy for internal work. The presence in the weekend game will depend on an evolution in this Saturday’s training, the last one before the duel.