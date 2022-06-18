Boy writes letter and apologizes for stealing Kinder Egg in Italy







Boy apologized for stealing Kinder Egg Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Danilo Chiaruzzi

A 12-year-old Swiss boy sent an apology to an owner of an establishment in the Republic of San Marino, an enclave of less than 35,000 inhabitants located in northern Italy, for stealing a Kinder Ovo chocolate.

“I received a registered letter from Switzerland, handwritten and with 10 euros inside, as an apology letter from a father whose son stole a Kinder Egg from me on a trip,” said Danilo Chiaruzzi, owner of the Alimentare Chiaruzzi grocery store in downtown San Marino.

In a post on social media, the Italian explained that the letter was written in German and talks about a 12-year-old boy who took part in a school trip last May.

“My name is Benjamin, I’m 12 years old and I’m from Switzerland. Sunday, May 30th, I went into your shop, but since I didn’t have any money, I stole an egg from Joy Kinder. I’m sorry and I know I was wrong. Hope you can forgive me because I would like to be at peace with you and with God”, wrote the boy, attaching “10 euros to be forgiven”.

The case went viral on social media and made news in several Italian newspapers. “I was stunned and this should be read by a lot of guys who every day, for fun or challenge, steal chips, candy or whatnot,” added the store owner.

Chiaruzzi further explained that he will respond to the boy’s letter with a postcard and an invitation for him to “come back and visit us for a handshake”. .