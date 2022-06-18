Brazil could be an exporter of green hydrogen, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro said today (10), during a speech at the second plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americasthat, with a potential for surplus production of wind energy at sea “equivalent to 50 Itaipu plants”, Brazil will be able to be a major exporter of green hydrogen and ammonia.

Bolsonaro recalled that Brazil has always been a pioneer in the energy transition, “having started decarbonization almost half a century ago, with biofuels and other sources”. “In 2021, we set records for installing wind energy, with 21 gigawatts (GW), and solar, with 14 gigawatts (GW). Today, 85% of the energy generated in Brazil comes from renewable sources”, he added before talking about the expectations of wind generation with offshores to be installed at sea.



“We have the potential for surplus production of wind energy at sea, in the order of 700 GW, equivalent to four times our current installed capacity, or 50 Itaipus. Wind farms on the coast of our Northeast will be able to produce hydrogen and green ammonia for export. At a time when developed countries resort to fossil fuels, Brazil assumes a fundamental role as a supplier of totally clean energy, towards a new emission-neutral economy”, said the Brazilian president.

Hydrogen is a fuel that requires a lot of energy to produce. If the process of producing this hydrogen does not make use of energy sources that are harmful to the environment, it is called “green hydrogen”. Brazil intends to use the energy obtained from offshores (wind energy generated from structures installed at sea) to produce this hydrogen fuel.

Meeting with Biden

Bolsonaro also spoke about the conversations he had the previous day with US President Joe Biden, in an expanded bilateral meeting “and a more reserved one” that lasted 30 minutes. “Yesterday’s experience with Biden was simply fantastic. I am truly amazed and believing his words and what was privately handled between us,” he said.

“I felt a lot of sincerity and a lot of willingness to solve certain problems that are beyond the full responsibility of each of us, but together we can look for alternatives to put an end to these conflicts,” he said without making it clear whether the conflict in question would be between Russia and Ukraine.



Missing journalist and indigenist

Bolsonaro also spoke about the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira. The two were last seen on Sunday morning (5), in the region of the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, the second largest in the country, with more than 8.5 million hectares, as they moved from the riverside community of São Rafael. to the city of Atalaia do Norte (AM), when they disappeared without a trace.

“Since the first moment, our Armed Forces and the Federal Police have been outstanding in the relentless search for the location of these people. We pray to God that they are found alive,” he said.

humanitarian actions

Bolsonaro highlighted, as humanitarian actions developed by Brazil, the granting of visas to Afghans, Haitians, Ukrainians, Syrians and Venezuelans. Addressing the Argentine government, he assured that he would continue the “Vaca Muerta Agreement”, which provides for the purchase of gas and oil extracted from this region located in the neighboring country. “It will be good for our countries,” said the Brazilian president, adding that he will also continue to import gas produced in Bolivia.

“To the presidents of Guyana and Suriname, I want to say that our recent visit to their countries aims to collaborate in the exploration of oil and gas in their countries. You have something fantastic that God has given you: oil and gas reserves equivalent to 90% of Brazilian reserves. I am sure that, together and with well-chosen partners, their countries will emerge on the world economic stage.”

