Brazil has five confirmed cases of monkeypox in less than a week









The total number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil reached five this Wednesday (15), less than a week after the first positive diagnosis.

The two most recent notifications occurred today, one in São Paulo and the other in Rio de Janeiro.

In Sao Paulo, the first case is a 41-year-old man who had recently returned from a trip to Portugal and Spain, two countries experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

A 26-year-old resident of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, who it was the second case in the state, on June 11. The patient remains isolated at home.

O Rio Grande do Sul also reported that a 51-year-old man who was recently in Portugal tested positive for the disease.

At the Rio de Janeiro, a 38-year-old Brazilian citizen who lives in London arrived in the capital on June 11 with symptoms of monkeypox and sought medical attention at INI/Fiocruz (National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas) the following day. The positive result was reported today.

The third infected person in São Paulo is a 31-year-old man, a resident of the capital, who also has a recent travel history to Europe. He is hospitalized in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, as is the first patient.

All are in good health, according to the health departments. The isolation period is approximately three weeks or after all the scabs on the skin have fallen off.

The fact that the five cases are related to travel abroad indicates that there is still no community transmission of monkeypox in the country (the virus was imported).

In any case, the State Department of Health reported that it monitors all people who have had close contact with patients who have the disease.

Monkeypox is advancing at an “unusual and worrying” pace, according to the WHO (World Health Organization)which has already scheduled a meeting of experts for next week to decide whether the outbreak should be treated as a health emergency of international concern.

Real-time monitoring carried out by the Global.health initiative, by researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford, shows that there are already close to 1,800 positive cases of the disease in almost 40 countries.

