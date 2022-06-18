Brazil has more than 30 thousand cases of Covid in 24 hours – 06/17/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 76 deaths from Covid this Friday (17). As a result, the country has a moving average of 137 — an increase of 31.7% compared to two weeks ago.

The country totaled 30,424 infections by Sars-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours. The moving average of infections is at 36,447—up 10.59% from two weeks ago.

With this Friday’s information, Brazil reaches 668,968 lives lost and 31,671,199 infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Minas Gerais and Roraima did not update the data. Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Paraná, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record any deaths.

The country’s data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of a collaboration between Folha, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate figures related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

The consortium of press vehicles stopped updating the numbers of vaccinated against Covid-19 on weekends and long holidays. On the other days, the data will be updated normally. The measure aims to avoid inaccuracies in the numbers provided to the reader.

The change is due to problems in the consolidation of vaccination data by state departments. Several states no longer update the total number of vaccinated on weekends and holidays, and even those that do sometimes report outdated numbers, which do not correspond to reality and are usually corrected in the following days.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.