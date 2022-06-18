Brazil records 76 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is up for eight days | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (17) 76 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 668,968 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 137 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 58% indicating uptrend in deaths from the disease for the eighth day in a row.

Total deaths: 668,968

668,968 Death record in 24 hours: 76

76 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 137 (14-day variation: 58%)

137 (14-day variation: 58%) Total known confirmed cases: 31,671,199

31,671,199 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 30,424

30,424 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 36,447 (14-day variation: 22%)

1 of 3 Moving average of deaths by Covid this Friday — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average of deaths by Covid this Friday — Photo: Arte g1

Minas Gerais Roraima and Tocantins did not publish their bulletins until 8 pm this Friday. Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and Sergipe did not record deaths in 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 31,671,199 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 30,424 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 36,447, a variation of 22% compared to two weeks ago.

2 of 3 Average of known cases of Covid this Friday — Photo: Arte g1 Average of known cases of Covid this Friday — Photo: Arte g1

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The consortium of press vehicles will not disclose vaccination data in the country this Thursday (16), Friday (17), Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), re-publishing the data on Monday (20).

Death curve in the states

Going up (10 states and the DF): MS, DF, GO, RJ, AM, SP, ES, RS, MT, BA, PE

MS, DF, GO, RJ, AM, SP, ES, RS, MT, BA, PE In stability (8 states): SC, PA, PI, SE, PB, AP, AC, AL

SC, PA, PI, SE, PB, AP, AC, AL Falling (5 states): MA, CE, RO, RN, PR

MA, CE, RO, RN, PR Did not disclose (3 states): MG, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).