Brazilian giant is close to signing striker Renato Kayzer, from Fortaleza

Renato Kayzer is close to leaving Fortaleza. Hired by the team after a great performance by Athletico Paranaense, the player ended up losing space in the team, mainly due to off-field issues.

So far, the striker has played 23 games with the Tricolor shirt, with only 5 direct participations in goals – 3 goals and 2 assists.

Renato Kayzer forwarded with Grêmio

Thus, outside of Vojvoda’s plans, the player is close to breathing new air. That’s because, according to Thiago Fernandes, from the Goal portal, Grêmio advanced in the negotiations for the hiring of Renato. The deal should be made official in the coming days, but there is still no definition as to the form of the deal.

Renato Kayzer is 26 years old and will also face great competition at Tricolor. For the center of the attack, currently, Roger Machado’s team has mainly the experienced Diego Souza and Elkeson, in addition to the still young Elias and Ricardinho.

Despite being still young, Renato Kayzer has spent some time in Brazil, having spent, in addition to Fortaleza and Athletico, for Atlético Goianiense, Chapecoense, Ponte Preta, Cruzeiro, Tupi, Ferroviária, Villa Nova, Portuguesa, Oeste, Vasco and Desportivo Brasil. .