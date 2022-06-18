Bruna Karla is detonated after homophobia in an interview with Karina Bacchi

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @mkmusicbrasil





the gospel singer Bruna Karla became the target of harsh criticism on the internet this Thursday (16). That’s because in December 2021 the artist ended up uttering homophobic lines in an interview with Karina Bacchi.

In the episode, Bruna opined about same-sex marriage.

“There was a friend who asked me: ‘Bruna, when I get married, will you come to my wedding?’ and I looked at him, I was very sincere and I said: ‘Oh, when you marry a beautiful woman and full of the power of God, I will, yes”, he said.

And he continued: “And he said: ‘You know that’s not what I’m asking’. I’m talking about a friend, a homosexual, that we have this freedom. And I said that the day I accept to sing at his wedding with another man, I can stop singing about the Bible and about Jesus”.

“To my friends, my gay listeners, what God has for your life is deliverance, something he dreamed of for you. So get all my love, my respect, because Jesus didn’t dream it up for you,” she added.

On social media, even celebrities have already condemned the singer’s lines. Lucas Silveira, Gil do Vigor, Ludmilla, Valesca Popozuda and Ana Paula Renault were some of the celebrities who criticized Bruna.

In 2019, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled that homophobic statements are framed in the crime of racism, with a penalty of 1 to 3 years, and can reach 5 in more serious cases.