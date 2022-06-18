Caixa releases withdrawals of up to R$ 1,000 for those who need quick cash

THE Federal Savings Bank is releasing a loan for those who want to get out of suffocation and grow in life. The initiative is offered through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program (Digital SIM), which provides credit of up to R$ 1 thousand to those who wish to undertake.

In addition to individuals, the bank’s loan modality also has a service for those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). In turn, the value of the credit is higher, in the limit range of up to R$ 3 thousand. Check out the details of both modalities below!

Cash Loans of BRL 1,000 and BRL 3,000

Check below how each type of credit offered by the bank works for those who want to open a business or expand the company:

for individuals

Credit limit: up to BRL 1 thousand

up to BRL 1 thousand Interest rate: from 1.95% per month

from 1.95% per month Payment term: maximum of 24 months

For MEI*

Credit limit: up to BRL 3 thousand

up to BRL 3 thousand Interest rate: from 1.99% per month

from 1.99% per month Payment term: also 24 months

*In the case of MEIs, it is necessary to prove 12 months or more of activity/constitution in the category.

How to apply for a cash loan?

There are two ways to apply for credit. The first of them is aimed at individuals, whose request takes place via Caixa Tem application. Just update it to the latest version and migrate your digital social savings account to Poupança Digital+.

In the case of MEIs, the request is made only in person at any Caixa branch. Despite the rule, the intention is to transform this modality into virtual soon, making it even easier for microentrepreneurs to hire.