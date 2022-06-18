Caixa will release microcredit of up to BRL 3,000 in June

As its name suggests, microcredit is a small-value loan. The modality is aimed at formal entrepreneurs – such as MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) and legal entities – and informal ones, who do not have easy access to conventional loans or credits.

Also this June, Caixa Econômica Federal releases a new microcredit for individuals and entrepreneurs (MEIs). According to information from the bank, the amounts can reach up to R$3 thousand. At first, the idea is to reach a large audience of beneficiaries with the measure.

Pedro Guimarães, president of the bank, explained that the credit supply should reach no less than 40 million citizens. However, it is important to make it clear that this was a long-term estimate. In the coming months, the idea is that 5 to 10 million people will seek the values ​​of the Digital SIM.

Beforehand, in terms of financial volume, Caixa Econômica’s official estimate is to receive an amount of up to R$ 10 billion in the total operation in six months.

The data shows that more than 602 thousand people have applied for the so-called Digital SIM since the beginning of requests at the end of last March. Of these, it is estimated that more than 499 thousand are negative. We are talking, therefore, of a rate of 83% of the contracting parties. This is the vast majority of cases.