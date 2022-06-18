Calabresa denounced director after being cut from the program

Before denouncing Marcius Melhem for sexual harassment, Dani Calabresa was cut from a new program on Globo, “Fora de Hora”. This would be one of the points that would have started the comedian’s dissatisfaction with the former director.

In March 2019, the new humorous project was started. The program, which satirized the news, was very similar to “Furo MTV”, presented by Calabresa and Bento Ribeiro on the music station, between 2009 and 2013. It was at this time that the comedian became famous.

Witnesses heard by the column said that Calabresa showed a lot of dissatisfaction with the direction of the creation of the program, as Melhem “ended up transforming the project into something very far from the original”. Another annoyance was the news that she would present the attraction with Paulo Vieira, and not with Ribeiro.

Pepperoni (on the left) during the reading of “Fora de Hora” Image: Reproduction

Some team members even threatened to leave the project if Calabresa continued. Melhem, then, warned that the comedian was out of the plans, and Renata Gaspar took the vacancy.

In September 2019, Globo’s management approved “Fora de Hora”. According to authors who participate in the project, from then on, the actress’s relationship with Melhem took a turn for the worse. Days later, Calabresa went to the DAA (Department of Artistic Development and Monitoring) and accused him of moral harassment.

In October, Melhem wrote to her and said he was sorry she had stayed out of the humorous. In late November, when she learned that she, too, had not been cast in the end-of-the-year comedy special (“A Gente Riu Assim”), she returned to the DAA to also report him for sexual harassment.

“Fora de Hora” was on air in the first quarter of 2020 and was closed, as well as Globo’s humor nucleus, which was commanded by Melhem.

Other vetoes to Calabresa

In her testimony to the Civil Police, Calabresa also accuses Melhem of moral harassment, and of having prevented her from participating in two programs: she would have been called a prominent role in a series by Miguel Falabella, in 2015, and to present a program on GNT channel, in 2016.

In the records are the emails exchanged about the invitations to Calabresa. In addition to Melhem, directors Maurício Farias and Cininha de Paula, as well as Barbara Lafeta and Monica Albuquerque, both from DAA, are in copy in the messages.

Albuquerque claims that Calabresa accepted the role of Falabella in the series without talking to anyone, because she was approached directly by Cininha de Paula (“she’s wrong, that can’t be done”).

Who vetoes the participation of Calabresa in the programs is the DAA, not Melhem.

Emails show veto to Calabresa’s participation in a series and program on GNT

1 / 5 Monica Albuquerque demands Marcius Melhem and Maurício Farias to position themselves in relation to the invitation received by Calabresa reproduction two / 5 Cininha de Paula explains to Monica Albuquerque when she talked to Calabresa to invite her to the series reproduction 3 / 5 Melhem explains not having spoken to Cininha de Paula or anyone else about Calabresa reproduction 4 / 5 Barbara Lafeta invites Marcius Melhem and Maurício Farias to invite Calabresa to do a program on GNT reproduction 5 / 5 Melhem talks to Maurício Farias about the invitation to Calabresa and says that the comedian felt embarrassed to refuse the proposal reproduction

Other side

Sought by the column, the lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, who represents Calabresa, said that he would not manifest himself “because the process remains in secret from the Justice”. Oliveira Lima & Dall Acqua Advogados and Técio Lins e Silva, Ilidio Moura & Advogados Associados reported that “Marcius Melhem continues to say that secrecy does not favor him, and that everything would be open, clear and transparent for him. secrecy, it will be respected”.

Globo reported that it does not tolerate any form of harassment and has a code of ethics, which must be followed by all employees in all areas of the company. Likewise, it has an ombudsman ready to receive any reports of violations, which are carefully investigated, using all the evidence that compliance has access to. He also stated that he cannot detail the investigation processes, as they are internal and because confidentiality is assured to employees. The company said it also assumed the commitments to investigate, not comment on the findings and take the appropriate measures.

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitterFacebook, Instagram and Ooops website