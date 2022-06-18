‘Cara e Courage’: Andrea Pratini hits on Moa, and Pat gets jealous | come around

The duo of actors learned that they are going to shoot a commercial with actress Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) and strive to get closer to the star and find some clue about the death of Clarice Gusmão (Taís Araujo).
Did you not understand the connection between Andrea Pratini and Clarice Gusmão? people explain
When opening Clarice’s safe, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) found a photo of the businesswoman, accompanied by a group of women, all dressed alike, with orange pantsuits and a flower brooch in their lapel. Andrea Pratini is one of those women.
Coincidentally, this was an outfit that Clarice used to wear regularly, it was even what she wore when she appeared dead.
On set, Pat tries to contact the girl, but is ignored.
“You can’t become best friends with a person who doesn’t interact. I asked a couple of questions, she ignored me. Stupid”, says Moa.
Behold, the stuntman, unintentionally, approaches Andrea, thinking he is talking to Pat and catches the actress’s attention. He realizes he’s had a hole, but the artist is interested.
“This stuntman, Moa. What team is he on?” she asks a producer.
With Moa’s file, Andrea invests and points out that she will dispense with Pat’s services.
“My character I do in full. I’m dismissing the stunt double.”
Pat doesn’t like it, and if he was already rancid about the actress, he grows.
Faced with the implication between the two, Moa feels obliged to continue the service. He replaces the actor and acts in a danger scene with Andrea, who pretends to faint.
The stuntman despairs to see the actress unconscious, but it is nothing more than a joke.
Moa’s concern about Andrea’s health makes her excited.
“Good to know I make your heart race,” she says, while Pat thinks it’s all a joke:
“I’ve been ignored by actresses I’ve voiced. I’ve worked with actresses who wanted, yes, to do the action scenes and asked for my help in their performance. But this Andrea Pratini, she humiliated me!”
Moa asks her friend not to lose focus. However, in addition to feeling humiliated, Pat is jealous of Moa.
“It’s not your fault. It’s because she was interested in me”, suggests the stuntman, who is slapped on the shoulder by her friend.
At the end of the job, Andrea approaches the stuntmen and unceremoniously asks Moa for a ride, who nods.
“Take me wherever you want,” she says, leaving Pat bitten:
“Where will they go?”
The scenes will air in this Saturday’s chapter of Cara e Courage.
18 June
Saturday
Pat thinks about how to approach Andréa Pratini. Dalva sees the flower-shaped brooch just like Clarice’s on Anita’s jewelry. Lou argues with Joca. Andréa dispenses with Pat’s work as a stuntman on the recording of the commercial, and Moa is worried. Olivia scolds Joca for her behavior with Lou. Baby reports on Duarte to Danilo. Martha questions Leonardo about his relationship with Regina and decides to investigate the girl. Moa mistakes Andréa for Pat and starts talking to the actress. Andrea asks a producer if Moa is single. Joca asks Olivia to make Lou give up the idea of being friends with Pat. Baby shows photos of Duarte as a janitor to Danilo, who is delirious. The commercial with Andrea is a hit and Pat is jealous. Danilo questions Bob about the canvas he donated to the auction in front of Teca and Gustavo. Pat is jealous of Andrea with Moa. Anita notices Samuel looking at her and gets annoyed.
