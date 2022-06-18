‘Cara e Courage’: Anita has a nightmare about Samuel, and hides a brooch similar to Clarice’s | come around

2 of 5 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Taís Araujo plays his first double role: the look-alikes Clarice and Anita — Photo: TV Globo/Sergio Zalis and João Cotta

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Taís Araujo plays her first double role: the look-alikes Clarice and Anita — Photo: TV Globo/Sergio Zalis and João Cotta