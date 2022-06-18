Carioca giant can give ‘hat’ to Athletico PR and close with Daniel Alves, free in the market

Free on the market after his second spell at Barcelona, ​​39-year-old veteran Daniel Alves could be returning to Brazilian football. Despite his high age, the winger still believes he can be called up for the next World Cup, and returning to Brazil is one of the best options.

After a stint at São Paulo, Dani Alves returned to Barcelona amid criticism for his age and technical and physical quality. He has only signed a six-month contract with the La Liga club and, despite good games, he leaves Xavi’s team after not having his contract renewed.

Free on the market, the Athletico PR is, at this moment, the most interested in counting on Dani Alves. The club from Paraná had their eyes on the side before Dani returned to Barcelona. Months later, the interest is again discussed behind the scenes at the club. However, CAP is not the only one keeping an eye out.

Daniel Alves in Flamengo?

Flamengo could be the fate of Daniel Alves. The Chilean Isla has his days numbered inside the club and should leave Rio de Janeiro in July, when a new window in Brazilian football opens. Thus, Flamengo’s interest in the player was born, as reported by TNT Sports.

Before the player left for Barça, Flamengo was one of those interested and even opened conversations to better understand what Dani Alves wants. However, a deal was not sealed. Now, things can be different.