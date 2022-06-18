Carolina Ferraz is removed and Paloma Poeta takes over Sunday Spectacular

Sister of Patrícia Poeta, Paloma Poeta will present the Sunday Spectacular this week for the first time. Fixed anchor of the show, Carolina Ferraz was diagnosed with Covid, and the Record reporter will hastily replace her. Ferraz’s partner, Eduardo Ribeiro will work normally on the title.

Paloma has been on Record since May 2015. She started as a presenter and reporter for the station’s Rio Grande do Sul affiliate and, currently, is also dedicated to the national grid with participation in Jornal da Record in reports and in the weather forecast. She eventually also participates in the rotation of anchors at the Fala Brasil stand, a journalistic show aired on Saturdays.

Before, the journalist worked at the Rio Grande do Sul branch of Band, but was fired in March 2015. At the time, the professional was fired from the company along with 24 other colleagues due to a financial crisis.

Carolina Ferraz at Record

Carolina Ferraz was hired by the channel in June 2020 to present Domingo Espetacular. “I love this television environment, but I don’t want to do soap anymore. I’m really into presenting and being a communicator”, commented the journalist recently, on the PodCringe podcast. The title is presented by Michael Keller.

Previously, the journalist and actress had made some soap operas for Globo, such as Beleza Pura (2008), Avenida Brasil (2012) and Haja Coração (2016), and had experience in the presentation of Recipes from Carolina – a culinary program that went to the air on GNT since 2014.

After almost 25 years with the company, Ferraz was fired by the carioca broadcaster in 2017. After her dismissal, she sued Globo for labor issues.

For the time being, neither Record, Carolina or Paloma have commented on the subject of the substitution on Domingo Espetacular. If they do, the text will be updated.