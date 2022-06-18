Cartola 2022: Economic Tips Bitso #13 bet on visitors to the classics, for C$ 93 | bito economic tips

the team of Bitso Economic Tips comes from another good round, with 85.49 points and appreciation of 4.06 cards. For the 13th round, the bets on Palmeiras and Athletico-PR may appear risky, but as usual they are based on the scouts. Verdão players are living a great phase. And with those of Hurricane it is no different, with the three showing very interesting recent averages.
Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, is the new sponsor of Cartola and will indicate the players with the greatest potential for appreciation in each round.
The representatives from Palmeiras are well-known figures in the economic team: the side Piquerezthe sock Gustavo Scarpa and the attacker Ron. Athletic names are also no surprise: the goalkeeper bentothe defender Pedro Henrique and the attacker Pablo.
The complete scaling of Bitso Economic Tips for round #13 costs C$ 93.73.
Check out the rest of the nominees:
- Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side)
- Ramon Menezes (Atletico GO defender)
- Andreas Pereira (Flamengo midfielder)
- Wellington Mouse (Atletico GO midfielder)
- Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker)
- Marquinhos Santos (Ceará coach)
HOLDERS OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS
Bitso Economic Tips holders for round #13 — Photo: Reproduction
If the above lineup undergoes any changes, this article will be updated until Wednesday with this information.
BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS RESERVATIONS
Reservations of the Bitso Economic Tips for round #13 — Photo: Reproduction
the team of Bitso Economic Tips filled the bench with players who have good chances of recovery.
PERFORMANCE OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS
Cartridges’ Heritage vs Bitso Economic Tips
Compare the equity performance of the low-cost squad versus all Cartola 2022 top charters
Source: Cartola
Bitso Economic Tips Scores
Source: Cartola
The market for round #13 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!
All scouts below are exclusive to Cartola 2022.
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras midfielder) – C$ 11.91
Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
- Average of 9.17 points per game
- Two goals and another 23 shots
- five assists
- Average of 2.12 fouls received
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Piquerez (Palmeiras side) – C$ 7.95
Piquerez, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
- Average of 7.96 points per game
- Four SG’s and average of 2.66 tackles
- an assistance
- Average of one shot per game
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Rony (Palmeiras striker) – C$ 11.45
Rony, from Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
In the four games as a visitor:
- Average of 8.57 points per game
- Three goals and eight other shots
- São Paulo is the seventh home team that concedes the most points to attackers: 74.10
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Luiz Henrique (Fluminense forward) – C$ 10.02
Luiz Henrique, from Fluminense — Photo: André Durão
In the last four games as home team:
- Average of 10.15 points per game
- One goal and five other shots, one on the crossbar
- two assists
- Average of two fouls received and three tackles per game
- Avaí is the sixth visitor that concedes the most points to attackers: 91.70
Opponent: Avai, at Maracanã
Pablo (Athletico-PR striker) – C$ 6.12
Pablo, from Athletico-PR — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF
In the three games as a visitor:
- Average of 7.33 points per game
- One goal and eight other shots, one on the crossbar
- an assistance
Opponent: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira
Bento (Athletico-PR goalkeeper) – C$ 7.78
Bento, from Athletico-PR — Photo: Athletico
In the last three away games:
- Average of 6.40 points per game
- Two SG’s
- Average of 3.33 saves per game
Opponent: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira
Ramon Menezes (Atletico-GO defender) – C$ 4.58
Ramon Menezes, from Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino/ACG
- Two SG’s
- Average of one tackle per game
- Youth has already conceded 100 tackles as a visitor
- Four shots, one on the beam
Opponent: Youth, at Antônio Accioly
Pedro Henrique (Athletico-PR defender) – C$ 7.21
Pedro Henrique, from Athletico-PR — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico
In the last four games:
- Average of 4.35 points per game
- Average of three tackles per match
Opponent: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira
Samuel Xavier (Fluminense side) – C$ 7.36
Samuel Xavier, from Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense
In the three home games:
- Average of 6.13 points per game
- One goal and one assist
- Average of 2.33 fouls received
- Avaí is the third visitor who concedes the most points to full-backs: 59.80
Opponent: Avai, at Maracanã
Wellington Rato (Atletico-GO midfielder) – C$9.59
Wellington Rato, from Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino / ACG
In the last five games:
- Average of 5.94 points per game
- two goals
- Another eight shots, one on the beam
- Juventude is the sixth visitor who concedes the most points to midfielders: 96.70
Opponent: Youth, at Antônio Accioly
Andreas Pereira (Flamengo midfielder) – C$5.97
Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo — Photo: Andre Durão
In the last three away games:
- Average of 8.76 points per game
- Two goals and five other shots
- an assistance
- Average of two trips
Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Mineirão
Marquinhos Santos (Ceará coach) – C$ 3.79
Marquinhos Santos, from Ceará — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM
In the last six rounds:
- Ceará has the fourth best visiting average: 53.30
- Vozão also has the fourth best visiting average in defense: 12.15
- The team still has the fourth best away attack average: 18.40
Opponent: Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal
Saturday, 06/18
Cuiabá vs Ceará
Santos vs Bragantino
Sunday, 06/19
Atletico MG vs Flamengo
Corinthians vs Goiás
Coritiba vs Athletico PR
Internacional vs Botafogo
Fortaleza vs America MG
Atlético-GO x Youth
Fluminense x Avai
Monday, 06/20
Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras