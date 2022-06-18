Cartola 2022: Zé Rafael and Kanu miss round #13; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

We already know that everyone is packed with a great score. So, let’s keep the good phase and do well again in round #13. The idea here is to surround yourself with the main information for the weekend games. That fundamental reading to know who are suspended, injured and likely lineups. It is worth emphasizing that the market closes later this Saturday, at 18:30 (Brasília time).
Leader and with a level of football that has remained in relation to the opponents, Palmeiras will not have one of the pillars of their team in Monday’s classic against São Paulo. Midfielder Zé Rafael is suspended and is out of Choque-Rei, in Morumbi. Botafogo visit Internacional without being able to count on their starting defense duo. Kanu and Victor Cuesta are suspended and miss Alvinegro in Beira-Rio.
Zé Rafael scored a goal and received a card in his last game, on his birthday — Photo: César Greco
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #13:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: Alê
Injured: Everaldo, Iago Maidana, Índio Ramírez, Jori, Matheusinho and Matheus Cavichioli
Probable team: Jailson; Cáceres, Éder, Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Felipe Azevedo; Gustavinho (Paulinho Boia), Pedrinho and Aloísio
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Abner and Hugo Moura
Injured: Canobbio, Christian, Julimar, Kawan, Marlos, Reinaldo and Thiago Heleno
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Erick (Léo Cittadini), Matheus Fernandes and David Terans; Cuello, Marcelo Cirino and Pablo.
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Arthur Henrique
Injured: none
Probable team: Ronaldo; Hayner (Dudu), Edson, Ramon and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Vargas (Ademir), Keno and Hulk.
HAWAII
Suspended: none
Injured: Adiel, Jean Pyerre
Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli.
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: Kanu and Victor Cuesta
Injured: Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer, Luís Oyama
Probable team: Gatito Fernández; Saravia, Sampaio, Carli and Hugo; Kayque, Patrick de Paula and Lucas Piazon; Victor Sá, Vinícius Lopes and Erison
Kanu and Cuesta do not face Internacional — Photo: Marcos Ribolli/ge
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: Jadsom
Injured: Emi Martínez
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Kevin, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Jan Hurtado
CEARÁ
Suspended: Richard Coelho
Injured: Dentinho, Lima and Mendoza
Probable team: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Fernando Sobral, Lindoso; Vina, Eric and Cleber
Top scorer of Ceará, Mendoza does not face Cuiabá — Photo: Fausto Filho / Ceará
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: Ron
Injured: Maycon, Paulinho
Probable team: Cássio, Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Robson Bambu), Raúl Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Mantuan (Adson), Róger Guedes and Willian.
CORITIBA
Suspended: none
Injured: Andrey, Léo Gamalho, Matheus Alexandre, Robinho and Willian Farias
Probable team: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Igor Paixão, Adrian Martínez and Alef Manga.
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Rodriguinho; André Luís, Felipe Marques and André.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Bruno Henrique and David Luiz
Probable team: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Vitinho and Gabriel
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel (David Braz) and Caio Paulista (Pineida); Wellington, André and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: Robson
Injured: Matheus Vargas and Tinga
Probable team: Marcelo Boeck, Landazuri, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi (Ceballos); Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima and Capixaba; Moses and Silvio Romero
Suspended, Robson does not face America – Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF
GOIÁS
Suspended: Matheus Sales and Reynaldo
Injured: Hugo, Juan Pablo, Luiz Felipe, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Da Silva, Yan Souto and Danilo Barcelos; Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos, Diego and Elvis; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Rene and Boschilia
Probable team: Daniel; Busts, Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Alan Patrick; David and Wanderson
YOUTH
Suspended: Yuri Lima
Injured: Kelvi and Vitor Mendes
Probable team: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jean Irmer, Jadson, Darlan, Capixaba and Chico; Ricardo Bueno.
PALM TREES
Suspended: Ze Rafael
Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga
Probable team: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Gabriel Veron and Ron.
SAINTS
Suspended: Auro
Injured: Carlos Sánchez, Madson, Maicon and Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Lucas Braga, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sandry (Bruno Oliveira); Léo Baptistão, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.
Maicon is among Santos injured — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
SAO PAULO
Suspended: none
Injured: Caio, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Nikão, Talles Costa
Probable team: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia (Patrick), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.