Cauã Reymond sees marriage end, betrayal is confirmed and ends

The famous actor from Globe, Cauã Reymond became one of the most talked about topics of the moment. That’s because, the hired of the carioca broadcaster left his admirers with their jaws dropped after having a bombastic separation exposed and an alleged involvement with famous wide open to the public once and for all.

Faustão is rushed to hospital, abandons program and receives devastating diagnosis: “Surgery”

Currently married to model Mariana Goldfarb, the artist collects admirers of his work across the country and, of course, his beauty, which does not go unnoticed by admirers.

Face and Courage: Samuel is speechless when he meets Anita for the first time: “Wait, Clarice”

Despite this, the famous is very discreet about his personal life. He tries his best to keep intimacies away from the media, especially after the troubled separation he had from Grazi Massafera in 2013, after 6 years of marriage.

Maju Coutinho opens up unexpected pregnancy and causes shock in public: “I could have spoken”

For those who don’t know, the breakup was a real scandal. At the time, rumors emerged that Cauã Reymond would have betrayed his partner with Isis Valverde and been thrown out of the house. The actor recorded a series with the muse, where they were a romantic couple on Globo.

Zilu assumes everything when appearing next to a woman after being caught kissing: “Forever”

However, both denied any possibility of involvement. But, unaware that she was being filmed, Grazi Massafera ended up delivering to a group of photographers that there really was an affair between the two, which caused quite a stir.

Renata Fan is caught completely disheveled and is threatened after a fight with Denílson: “Next time”

However, after almost 10 years, the blonde spoke about her ex-husband and how she decided to get back together with him, mainly because of Sofia. Grazi stressed that the partnership in raising the daughter is essential. “I think she’s going down a special path. And the father does his part. She has a whole partnership with Cauã [Reymond]”, said the beauty in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.