CBF details 10 more rounds of the Brasileirão; check the dates and times of the next games

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) dismembered ten more rounds of the Brazilian Championship. With this, the matches will be held between July 9 and September 5 and dates and times have already been defined.

The competition promises strong emotions in this final stretch of the first round. In the month of July, Flamengo and Corinthians will measure forces on July 10, Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The next round will have the tricolor duel between São Paulo and Fluminense, in Morumbi, on the 17th, at 4 pm.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship table

Another duel between cariocas and paulistas is reserved for the eighteenth round, penultimate of the first round. Santos and Botafogo will face each other on July 20, at Vila Belmiro, at 9:30 pm, in a duel between foreign coaches: Argentine Fabián Bustos and Portuguese Luís Castro.

At the turn of the round, the leader Palmeiras will face the red and black again, this time at Allianz Parque, on August 21, at 4 pm. Alviverde, in turn, will have the sequence Fortaleza (away), Cuiabá (home), América-MG (away) and Internacional (home) until the end of the first round to try to consolidate at the top of the table.

+ Flamengo reaches an agreement with Everton Cebolinha; striker will perform exams this Friday

In the first twelve rounds, the championship remains tangled up with little difference between teams at the top of the table and the Z4. Only the leader Palmeiras and the lantern Fortaleza differ. Alviverde already has 25 points, three more than rival Corinthians, currently in second place. Tricolor do Pici have only 7 points, and the first out of the relegation zone is Goiás, which has twice as much.

CHECK OUT THE UPCOMING BRAZILIAN DUELS:

ROUND 16

09/07 (Saturday)

7:30 pm – Bragantino vs Avaí

7pm – Fluminense vs Ceará

20:30 – Goiás vs Athletico

7/10 (Sunday)



11 am – Coritiba x Youth

4pm – Corinthians vs Flamengo

6pm – Atletico MG vs Sao Paulo

6pm – Santos vs Atletico GO

6pm – Fortaleza vs Palmeiras

7pm – Cuiabá vs Botafogo

7/11 (Monday)

20h – Internacional vs América-MG



17th ROUND

07/16 (Saturday)

16:30 – Atlético-GO vs Fortaleza

16:30 – Athletico vs Internacional

7pm – Flamengo vs Coritiba

7pm – Avai vs Santos

9pm – Ceará vs Corinthians

07/17 (Sunday)

11 am – Youth vs Goiás

4pm – Sao Paulo vs Fluminense

6pm – Botafogo vs Atletico MG

7pm – América-MG vs Bragantino

7/18 (Monday)

8pm – Palmeiras vs Cuiabá

18TH ROUND

7/19 (Tuesday)

21:30 – Ceará vs Avaí

7/20 (Wednesday)

7pm – Bragantino vs Fortaleza

7pm – Goiás vs Fluminense

20:30 – Flamengo vs Juventude

20:30 – Internacional vs São Paulo

20:30 – Athletico vs Atlético-GO

21:30 – Corinthians vs Coritiba

21:30 – Santos vs Botafogo



7/21 (Thursday)

7pm – Cuiabá vs Atletico MG

8pm – América-MG vs Palmeiras

19th ROUND

07/23 (Saturday)

7pm – Sao Paulo vs Goiás

9pm – Botafogo vs Athletico

07/24 (Sunday)



11am – Avai vs Flamengo

4pm – Fluminense vs Bragantino

4pm – Palmeiras vs Internacional

4pm – Youth vs Ceará

6pm – Atlético-MG vs Corinthians

6pm – Atlético-GO vs América-MG

7pm – Fortaleza vs Santos

7/25 (Monday)

8pm – Coritiba vs Cuiabá



20TH ROUND

07/30 (Saturday)



16:30 – Ceará vs Palmeiras

16:30 – Goiás vs Coritiba

7pm – Corinthians vs Botafogo

20:30 – Flamengo vs Atlético-GO

07/31 (Sunday)

11 am – América-MG vs.

4pm – Internacional vs Altético-MG

4pm – Athletico vs Sao Paulo

6pm – Cuiabá vs Fortaleza

7pm – Bragantino vs Youth

01/08 (Monday)



8pm – Santos vs Fluminense



21st ROUND

06/08 (Saturday)

16:30 – Fluminense vs Cuiabá

16:30 – Youth x America-MG

7pm – Atletico-GO vs Bragantino

7pm – Avai vs Corinthians

20:30 – Palmeiras vs Goiás



08/07 (Sunday)

11am – Botafogo vs Ceará

4pm – Sao Paulo vs Flamengo

6pm – Fortaleza vs Internacional

7pm – Atlético-MG vs Athletico

08/08 (Monday)

8pm – Coritiba vs Santos



22nd ROUND

08/13 (Saturday)

16:30 – Goiás vs Avai

7pm – Corinthians vs Palmeiras

20:30 – Cuiabá x Youth



08/14 (Sunday)

11am – Coritiba vs Atlético-MG

4pm – Flamengo vs Athletico

4pm – Sao Paulo vs Bragantino

4pm – Ceará vs Fortaleza

6pm – América-MG vs Santos

7pm – Internacional vs Fluminense

8/15 (Monday)

8pm – Botafogo vs Atlético-GO



23rd ROUND

08/20 (Saturday)

16:30 – Santos vs São Paulo

16:30 – Avai vs International

7pm – Fortaleza vs Corinthians

7pm – Athletico vs América-MG

20:30 – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá



08/21 (Sunday)

11am – Youth vs Botafogo

4pm – Palmeiras vs Flamengo

6pm – Bragantino vs Ceará

7pm – Atletico MG vs Goias

8/22 (Monday)

8pm – Fluminense vs Coritiba

24TH ROUND

08/27 (Saturday)

16:30 – Goiás vs Atlético-GO

16:30 – Coritiba vs.

7pm – Botafogo vs Flamengo

20:30 – Corinthians vs Bragantino

08/28 (Sunday)

11am – Fluminense vs Palmeiras

4pm – América-MG vs Atletico-MG

4pm – Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza

6pm – Cuiabá vs Santos

7pm – Ceará vs Atletico

8/29 (Monday)

8pm – International vs Youth

25TH ROUND

09/03 (Saturday)

16:30 – Youth vs.

7pm – Bragantino vs Palmeiras

20:30 – América-MG vs Coritiba

04/09 (Sunday)

11am – Flamengo vs Ceará

4pm – Corinthians vs Internacional

4pm – Fortaleza vs Botafogo

6pm – Santos vs Goiás

7pm – Atletico-GO vs Atletico-MG

7pm – Athletico vs Fluminense

05/09 (Monday)

8pm – Cuiabá vs São Paulo