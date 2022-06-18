Cesarean section: why surgical delivery has that name?

A cesarean delivery, or cesarean section, is one that does not take place vaginally (the so-called “normal” delivery), but through a cut in the mother’s abdomen. Theoretically, it occurs when delivery via the birth canal is not possible (when, for example, the child is “sitting up”) or there is some risk to the mother or baby.

But do you know why this procedure is called that? If we pay attention, it is quite obvious that “cesária” resembles the name Caesar. This coincidence is no accident. There are many people who believe that the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar was the first person to be born this way.

French surgeon Jacques Guillemeau wrote in a book in 1609 that Julius Cesar “was torn from his mother’s womb at the very moment she died”. However, there are some controversies about this claim.

Problems in Julius Caesar Theory

(Source: InfoEscola)

The problem with the theory of Julius Caesar’s birth is that his mother, Aurelia Cotta, did not die during childbirth. According to historical documents, she would have died in her home, just 10 years before her son was murdered. And, as far as we know, in antiquity, no woman could survive a cesarean delivery, as there was still not enough scientific knowledge to do so.

A Roman historian named Pliny the Elder gave another explanation. in your book Natural history, he wrote, “It is a better omen when the mother dies in giving birth to the child; examples are the birth of the eldest Scipio Africanus and the first of the Caesars, who was named after the surgical operation performed on his mother.”

in Latin, caesus is a form of the verb caedere, which means “cut”. Therefore, it is imagined that cesarean section comes from the idea of ​​cutting and not necessarily from Caesar.

The law that recommended cesarean sections

(Source: Pexes)

The most likely explanation for the emergence of the term cesarean seems to come from the rule of Numa Pompilius, the second king of Rome, between 715 and 672 BC In his reign, he created a law stating that if a pregnant woman died in childbirth (which was quite common), your baby would have to be removed by incision.

When the Caesars (i.e.: the first 12 Roman Emperors, including Julius Caesar, Augustus, Claudius, Titus and others) assumed power, it is possible that this law still existed – so the name of the procedure would not be a “homage” to none of them.

Even today it is known that other ancient cultures also knew the so-called surgical birth. According to information from the US National Library of Medicine, the Chinese and Egyptians used similar procedures, always with the aim of saving the baby, not the mother.

There are also accounts present in different mythologies, such as Hindu and Greek. According to the latter, the god Apollo would have taken his son Aesculapius, considered the god of medicine and the sick, from the abdomen of his mother, the mortal Coronis.