Check out some amazing streaming options with free trial for 2022

Each streaming has its portfolio that goes through constant updates to please a specific audience. Checking out the productions before paying for the subscription is the best alternative for those who want to invest their money well. Getting a trial period certainly helps you understand if that company offers the titles you want to watch.

Remembering that it is important to keep an eye on the chosen billing method and cancel the subscription beforehand if you do not want to continue viewing the contents. Preventing this detail from being forgotten prevents unwanted charges at the end of the month. However, calmly evaluate all the options besides the famous Netflix and discover new streaming.

Check out some services that have released free trial periods this year

30 days free

Monthly fee: BRL 9.90

7 days free

Monthly fee: BRL 9.90

7 days free

Monthly fee: BRL 9.90

7 days free

Monthly fee: BRL 19.90

7 days free

Monthly amount: BRL 21.90

Direct TV GO Cable TV

7 days free

Monthly amount: BRL 69.90

Hulu (access in Brazil from VPN)

30 days free

Monthly fee: $6.99 and $12.99

30 days free

Monthly amount: BRL 27.90

14 days free

Monthly fee: from BRL 25

Free access with ads

Monthly fee: see available plans