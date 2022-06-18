Check out the best memes of the controversies involving Ezra Miller, the Flash

In recent months, Ezra Millerinterpreter of Flash in cinemas, he was involved in dozens of controversies. He has been arrested twice in Hawaii, received several restraining orders, was charged with assault, threatening people, drugging others, harassing minors and currently the star is on the run from the police. And obviously it’s really sad all these fuss with Ezra. However, there is only one bright side to all of this: the memes.

READ MORE!

Even shared by Ezra Miller on his Instagram before his account was recently deleted, memes are an excellent way to make fun of disgrace, criticize in a good-natured way, and even help inform matters that need repercussions.

And the controversies surrounding Ezra generated hilarious memes. Check out some of the best Flash memes below:

Memes aside, Ezra Miller needs urgent intervention!

Until the present moment, elu (pronoun as he prefers to be called) continues as Flash in the DCEU. Despite all the controversies, insiders said that the Warner Bros. Discovery does not think about firing due to the high cost of reshooting the film adaptation The Flash almost entirely, as Miller is in most scenes in the film.

However, with the latest allegations against Ezra, which involve minors, the star’s situation could become untenable.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should arrive in Brazil a day earlier.

follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about the dcnauts stars.

listen to legacy podcast: