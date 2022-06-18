Check out the room division made by Karol and Mussunzinho at Power Couple – Photos

  • After the elimination of Ivy and Nandinho of Power Couple Brazil 6Karol and Mussunzinho, Cycle Power Couple, gathered the couples and divided the rooms. They chose to put their friends in the most comfortable suites. With a couple less in the Power Mansion, one room also left: the waterfall. Check out how the reorganization turned out!

  • For the second time, Karol and Mussunzinho enjoy the Power Suite

  • Adriana and Albert remain in the jungle room for another week

  • Anne and Pelanza got the deserted room

  • Due to everything that has been happening between them, Casal Power has chosen to keep Brenda and Matheus in the perrengue

  • Eliza and Hadballa sleep in the aurora borealis room

  • Luana and Hadad got the fourth swamp

  • Michele and Passa will meet the mountain room.

    Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, the Power Couple Brazil 6 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; and on Saturdays, at 10:30 pm, on the Record TV.

