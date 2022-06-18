Check out the room division made by Karol and Mussunzinho at Power Couple – Photos

After the elimination of Ivy and Nandinho of Power Couple Brazil 6Karol and Mussunzinho, Cycle Power Couple, gathered the couples and divided the rooms. They chose to put their friends in the most comfortable suites. With a couple less in the Power Mansion, one room also left: the waterfall. Check out how the reorganization turned out! Playback/PlayPlus

For the second time, Karol and Mussunzinho enjoy the Power Suite Edu Garcia/Antono Chahestian/R7

Adriana and Albert remain in the jungle room for another week Edu Garcia/Antono Chahestian/R7

Anne and Pelanza got the deserted room Edu Garcia/Antono Chahestian/R7

Due to everything that has been happening between them, Casal Power has chosen to keep Brenda and Matheus in the perrengue Edu Garcia/Antono Chahestian/R7

Eliza and Hadballa sleep in the aurora borealis room Edu Garcia/Antono Chahestian/R7

Luana and Hadad got the fourth swamp Edu Garcia/Antono Chahestian/R7