Check the results of Lotomania 2327 and Lotofácil 2549 this Friday (17/6)

posted on 06/17/2022 20:05 / updated on 06/17/2022 20:35

On the night of this Friday (17/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: lotteries number 2549 from Lotofácil; 2327 from Lotomania and 258 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • LOTOFÁCIL | FRIDAY, JUNE 17
  • LOTOMANIA | FRIDAY, JUNE 17
  • SUPER SEVEN | FRIDAY, JUNE 17
lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-05-06-07-09-11-16-17-19-21-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 5.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 06-09-13-21-24-26-27-43-48-53-55-67-73-75-80-83-85-88-93-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 3.3 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two
Column 2: 9
Column 3: 7
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 7
Column 6: 7
Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

