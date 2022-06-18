Chico Buarque: learn how to buy tickets for a new tour – 06/17/2022 – Illustrated

After years dedicated to literature, Chico Buarque turned to music again and announced the tour “Que Tal um Samba”, also the name of the song that the artist released this Friday (17), in 11 Brazilian cities.
The composer’s schedule in Brazil begins in September in João Pessoa and, after visiting Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Brasília, arrives in Rio in Janeiro and São Paulo in March of the next year. .
In the show, Chico will be joined on stage by Mônica Salmaso, who has already recorded two albums dedicated to his work (“Noites de Gala, Samba na Rua”, in studio and live) and will perform solo numbers and duets with him, in all tour performances.
Below, see the list of cities that are part of the tour and how to buy tickets for the shows.
JOÃO PESSOA
September 6th and 7th, at Teatro Pedra do Reino
Tickets at ticket office.com.br
CHRISTMAS
September 9 and 10, at Teatro Riachuelo
Tickets at uhuu.com
CURITIBA
September 23 and 24, at Teatro Guaíra
Sales service will be announced soon
BELO HORIZONTE
October 5, 6, 7 and 8, at Palácio das Artes
Sales service will be announced soon
STRENGTH
October 22 and 23, at the Ceará Events Center
Tickets at ticket office.com.br
PORTO ALEGRE
November 3 and 4, at the Araújo Vianna auditorium
Tickets at uhuu.com
SAVIOR
November 11, 12 and 13, at Concha Acústica
Tickets at ticket office.com.br
BRASILIA
November 29 and 30; location to be announced
Sales service will be announced soon
RECIFE
December 8, 9 and 10, at Teatro Guararapes
Sales service will be announced soon
RIO DE JANEIRO
January 5th to 15th, at Vivo Rio
Tickets at www.vivorio.com.br
SAO PAULO
March 2-12 and March 23-April 2 at Tokio Marine Hall
Sales service will be announced soon