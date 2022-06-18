Chico Buarque: learn how to buy tickets for a new tour – 06/17/2022 – Illustrated

After years dedicated to literature, Chico Buarque turned to music again and announced the tour “Que Tal um Samba”, also the name of the song that the artist released this Friday (17), in 11 Brazilian cities.

The composer’s schedule in Brazil begins in September in João Pessoa and, after visiting Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Brasília, arrives in Rio in Janeiro and São Paulo in March of the next year. .

In the show, Chico will be joined on stage by Mônica Salmaso, who has already recorded two albums dedicated to his work (“Noites de Gala, Samba na Rua”, in studio and live) and will perform solo numbers and duets with him, in all tour performances.

Below, see the list of cities that are part of the tour and how to buy tickets for the shows.

JOÃO PESSOA

September 6th and 7th, at Teatro Pedra do Reino

Tickets at ticket office.com.br

CHRISTMAS

September 9 and 10, at Teatro Riachuelo

Tickets at uhuu.com

CURITIBA

September 23 and 24, at Teatro Guaíra

Sales service will be announced soon

BELO HORIZONTE

October 5, 6, 7 and 8, at Palácio das Artes​

Sales service will be announced soon

STRENGTH

October 22 and 23, at the Ceará Events Center

Tickets at ticket office.com.br

PORTO ALEGRE

November 3 and 4, at the Araújo Vianna auditorium

Tickets at uhuu.com

SAVIOR

November 11, 12 and 13, at Concha Acústica

Tickets at ticket office.com.br

BRASILIA

November 29 and 30; location to be announced

Sales service will be announced soon

RECIFE

December 8, 9 and 10, at Teatro Guararapes

Sales service will be announced soon

RIO DE JANEIRO

January 5th to 15th, at Vivo Rio

Tickets at www.vivorio.com.br

SAO PAULO

March 2-12 and March 23-April 2 at Tokio Marine Hall

Sales service will be announced soon