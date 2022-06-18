Ciro criticizes Petrobras increase and calls Bolsonaro a banana

Pre-candidate for the presidency said that the increase in the state-owned company is “absurd and mockery”; gasoline rose 5% and diesel, 14%

The pre-candidate for the presidency for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, criticized, this Friday (June 17, 2022), the new increase in fuel prices made by Petrobras. Ciro also said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is a “banana” for not imposing itself against the state.

In your twitter accountCiro said that the company is public, but “insensitive to the suffering of the people”.

in another post on twitteraccompanied by a video, Ciro also stated that “Petrobras does what it wants because Bolsonaro doesn’t know what he wants. He is loose, a liar, a traitor and a deceiver”.

Watch (5min40s):

Petrobras announced, this Friday (June 17), a readjustment in the prices of diesel and gasoline. The value of gasoline will go from R$ 3.86 to R$ 4.06 per liter. Already the diesel will go from R$ 4.91 to R$ 5.61 per liter. LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) prices will not change.

The percentage increase in gasoline was 5.18%. For diesel, it was 14.26%. The new values ​​will take effect on Saturday (18.jun) for the sale to distributors, according to the state company.

The readjustment is the target of criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his ministers. The Chief Executive, Ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Fábio Faria (Communications) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary) used their pages on social media to adopt a harsh tone against the oil company.

Centrão deputies and senators threaten to start a “legislative war”against Petrobras after the announcement. Congressmen are calling for the immediate resignation of the state-owned company’s CEO, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, and are threatening to quickly break the state-owned company’s monopoly.