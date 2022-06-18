Clothes Nova celebrates 40 years in particular: ‘Difficult to record without Paulinho’

Clothes Nova is preparing for the recording of a special to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the group’s career. The presentation will take place tomorrow at Jeunesse Arena, located in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio.

According to the newspaper Extra, the band will present their main hits and will also honor Paulinho, vocalist and percussionist who died in December 2020 as a result of covid-19.

“It’s very difficult to make a recording without Paulinho. But I’m sure it would be his wish for us to continue with the work we’ve been doing together for so long. We are in mourning, we feel his absence on stage, but we need to continue front”, Ricardo Feghali, keyboardist and vocalist of Roupa Nova told Extra.

The band completed 40 years of career in 2020, but postponed the recording of the special because of the pandemic. Fábio Nestares started to compose the group’s vocals after Paulinho’s death.

“We came to think of continuing as a quintet, but we needed a front person, sharing the repertoire”, explained Ricardo about the new member.

“The loss made us realize that we really don’t have the age and health of the 1980s, when we appeared on the market”, commented drummer Serginho Herval.

Also part of the current lineup of the band Kiko, Nando and Cleberson Horsth. Extra informs that the recording will feature special guests, such as Anavitória, Daniel, the band Melim, Marcos & Belutti and Tiago Abravanel.