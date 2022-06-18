Colombian Justice Convicts 4 People Over the Death of Paraguayan Prosecutor During Honeymoon | Mato Grosso do Sul

Colombia’s justice has convicted four people for the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was killed during his honeymoon on May 10. The defendants were sentenced to 47 years in prison each, however, the sentences were reduced to 23 years and six months each. The jury took place in Cartagena this Friday (17).

During the hearing, Wendre Still Scott Carrillo, Eiverson Adrián Zabaleta Arrieta, Gabriel Carlos Luis Salinas Mendonza and Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño were charged with murder and illegal possession of weapons and all confessed to murdering Pecci.

As disclosed by the Colombian Justice, Wendret Carrilo was identified as the material author of the shootings; Eiverson was the one who transported the shooters on a Jet Ski; and Marisol and Cristian were tasked with studying and reporting Pecci and his wife’s every move, who were staying at a resort on their honeymoon.

During the jury, a fifth person pleaded not guilty and a sixth suspect remains at large, according to Colombian police.

Moments before being killed, Marcelo Pecci and his wife announced their pregnancy

Pecci was killed on the beach in Bauro, in the Colombian Caribbean, on May 10, while enjoying his honeymoon. He had married on April 30 to journalist Claudia Aguilera, who is pregnant.

The 45-year-old prosecutor was investigating cases of trafficking and organized crime. The murder, committed by mercenaries who shot aboard jet skis, moved Paraguayan society.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez confirmed the death on a social network: “The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia leaves the entire Paraguayan nation in mourning. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this tragic incident and redouble our commitment to fighting organized crime,” he said.

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci has acted in emblematic cases on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, in Pedro Juan Caballero, a city next to Ponta Porã (MS), 324 km from Campo Grande. The public prosecutor of the neighboring country participated in the investigations into the arrest of Ronaldinho Gaúcho and the massacre that killed the daughter of the governor of Amambay (PY).

The prosecutor acted in the investigations of several crimes of gunshot and of great repercussion in the border region, such as the massacre in which four people were killed, including Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of the state of Amambay, in Paraguay, in October 2021.

In addition to the massacre, the prosecutor served in the prison, in 2020, of former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his brother, Roberto de Assis, for entering Paraguay with tampered passports.

In addition to the cases of Ronaldinho Gaúcho and the daughter of the governor of Amambay, Marcelo participated in investigations into the execution of Brazilian journalist Léo Veras.