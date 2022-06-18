Corinthians and J are sentenced to pay a fine of R$ 13 million to Japanese club

Corinthians has one more financial debt to pay, this one with respect to striker Jô’s past. The club and the athlete, who are no longer linked, were sentenced by FIFA to pay a fine of R$ 13 million for breach of contract with Nagoya Grampus, in 2020. The punishment is definitive as it is after an appeal by the club in Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

The information was initially released by the TNT Sports. The report of My Helm contacted the club who, after the publication of the article, sent the following official note to the newsroom:

“Corinthians received through its legal department the CAS decision in the case involving Jô and Nagoya. The club was cited as a solidary party and will now analyze the next steps to reach a resolution”.

At the time of his return to Corinthians, the striker defended the Japanese club and was not having a good time. Thus, he terminated his contract to settle with Timão. Now, both the Parque São Jorge club and Jô will have to pay the amount for the rupture of the player’s bond with Nagoya.

When Jô arrived at Corinthians, the alvinegra board dealt with the matter. The case was studied and those responsible even said that the situation between Jô and Nagoya would be resolved legally.

The player arrived at the club to solve the problem of the lack of a striker, a difficulty since his departure. In the lawyers’ understanding, there was no risk of paying because of the breach of bond.

Jô and Corinthians had a contract until the end of 2023. In June of this year, however, about a year and a half before the end of the contract, the athlete asked to terminate his contract after being caught in a samba circle while the team alvinegra was on the field (in a game for which he was not called up) and missed training the next day. He was recovering from trauma to his left leg.

